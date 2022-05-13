Lewiston batters were a tad slow, but thanks to Kaitlin Banks’ screwball, they stayed ahead of Post Falls.
Banks fired a two-hitter, striking out nine, as the Bengals edged the Trojans 2-0 on Thursday at Airport Park in an elimination game in the Idaho Class 5A district softball tournament.
The Bengals (19-7) travel to Fruitland, Idaho, for a play-in game at noon Pacific on Saturday against Boise Timberline for a berth in the state tournament beginning May 20 in Coeur d’Alene.
“A little closer game than I wanted — our bats were a little behind today,” Lewiston coach Kristin Delp said. “But defensively we were solid, and I think we’re a good defensive team. If we just heat up our bats a little bit, we’ll be set for the next few games.”
Especially if Banks keeps baffling hitters with her screwball, which has been in her arsenal for four years.
“Every year, it starts breaking a little later and later,” the Bengal senior said, “and pretty soon it’s coming off their elbow at the last second. And that’s when they back out.”
Kailey Cramer of Post Falls (16-8) singled to right field on the game’s first pitch, and Banks then plunked Sophia Solberg to put two Trojans on with no outs. Then came a fly out, a strikeout and a ground out, and Banks was on her way.
“The first few innings were pretty tense,” she said. “But once we got our second run, it was reassuring. Everybody just decompressed and we just played our game.”
She was referring to the fifth inning, when Evanne Douglass doubled and eventually scored on a sacrifice by Karli Taylor to make it 2-0.
The Bengals had opened auspiciously when Taylor, in the team’s first at-bat, doubled to the left-field corner and later scored on a double by Loryn Barney.
Then came a period of pitching dominance as Banks battled Post Falls’ Sophie Nungesser, who wound up with an eight-hitter with seven strikeouts and no walks. Banks walked four.
In the Trojan fourth, Banks hit another batter but Taylor chased down a blooper to shallow center field and, after a walk, Jenika Ortiz turned a double play with a force out at third base and a throw to first.
The next inning, Banks issued two walks but escaped by cleanly fielding a two-out grounder on a 3-2 pitch.
Later, Taylor capped a sparkly day in center field with another running catch to end the game. She also doubled and singled.
“Karli Taylor, we literally just relax when balls are hit to her,” Delp said. “In the dugout everybody goes, ‘Oh no,’ and then it’s like, ‘Oh, it’s Karli. It’s fine.’”
The play-in game, originally scheduled for McCall, was switched to Fruitland, adding two hours to Lewiston’s trip.
Post Falls 000 000 0—0 2 0
Lewiston 100 010 x—2 8 1
Nungesser and Krause; Banks and T. Barney.
Post Falls hits — Cramer, Nungesser.
Lewiston hits — Taylor 2 (2B), Banks 2, L. Barney (2B), Douglass (2B), Ortiz, Williams.
Grummert may be contacted at daleg@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2290.