LEGION BASEBALL
Idaho Falls’ Jace Hanson went the distance on the mound, powering his team past previously unbeaten Bozeman, Mont., 6-3 on Saturday at Harris Field in the American Legion Regional baseball tournament at Harris Field in Lewiston.
When the tournament continues today, Idaho Falls — which had entered Saturday facing elimination — will play Kennewick, Wash., at 1:30 p.m. in another loser-out game at Harris Field. The winner will take on Bozeman in the championship game at 4:30 p.m.
Hanson scattered five hits against Bozeman, fanning five and walking two. He gave up two earned runs and threw 98 pitches during his seven innings.
Bruer Webster had three hits for Idaho Falls, which got an RBI apiece from Caden Christensen and Andrew Gregerson and nine hits in all.
Idaho Falls never trailed and outscored Bozeman 5-2 over the last four innings.
Idaho Falls 100 112 1—6 9 2
Bozeman 001 002 0—3 5 2
Jace Hanson and Tavyn Lords. Parker McMan, Drew Roberts (5), Sam Schmidt (6) and Alton Gyselman.
Idaho Falls hits — Bruer Webster 3, Caden Christensen, Tavyn Lords, Andrew Gregersen, Alex Cortez, Easton Taylor, Kailer Howell.
Bozeman hits — Kelher Murfitt 2, Zander Petrich 2, Sage McMinn.
Kennewick 1, Medford 0
Simeon Howard and closer Eden Blanco threw a one-hit shutout for Kennewick, which eliminated Medford, Ore., from Regionals. In the opening frame, Kennewick’s Timothy Gee notched what proved the go-ahead hit. Kennewick will return to action today in another elimination game, facing Idaho Falls at 1:30 p.m.
Howard threw six innings, fanning five while walking four and ceding a hit. Medford’s starter, Bennett Thompson, threw 6ž innings, giving up just one run while fanning seven and walking one.
Kennewick 100 000 0—1 6 1
Medford 000 000 0—0 1 1
Howard, Blanco and Lind. Thompson, Marsh and Passye.
Kennewick hits — Howard, Gee 3 (2B), Stevenson, Higley.
Medford hits — Costanti.