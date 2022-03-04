PULLMAN — TJ Bamba came off the bench to score 16 points and grab eight rebounds, sparking Washington State to a 71-67 victory against Oregon State on Thursday in a Pac-12 Conference game at Beasley Coliseum.
Bamba hit two 3-pointers and scored eight in the first half, but the Cougars (17-13, 10-9) went scoreless over the final 3:09 and settled for a 32-32 tie at intermission. Oregon State didn’t have a basket after Maurice Calloo’s three-point play gave the Beavers a 28-20 lead with 6:36 left. Calloo made four foul shots to tie the game.
Neither team got any kind of separation in the second half, until Tyrell Roberts sank two free throws and Bamba followed with a 3-pointer to give the Cougars a 56-49 lead at the 8:10 mark. Oregon State (3-26, 1-18) got back within two, but Bamba hit from deep, Noah Williams had a basket and Efe Abogidi sank two free throws then hit a 3-pointer to cap a 10-3 run for a 66-57 lead with 3:46 left.
“We’re just growing up finally,” Bamba said. “Us being so young, being a new group, we didn’t really know how to close out games with each other. But now, we’ve experienced a ton of close games, so we know what it’s really like. Now, it just comes down to execution.”
WSU pushed its lead to 11, but Dexter Akanno hit two 3s and Jarod Lucas added another in a 10-1 run to pull the Beavers within 69-67 with 26 seconds remaining. Roberts, a 93 percent free-throw shooter on the year, made two with 14 seconds left to cap the scoring.
“They played with tremendous effort,” Abogidi said. “I just kept telling the team that we have to keep pushing because they only had seven guys. We just wanted to come out and play to our game plan.”
Flowers had 14 points for the Cougars, while Roberts scored 10. Abogidi pitched in with nine points, eight rebounds and five of WSU’s nine blocks.
It was the Cougars’ eighth game in the past 20 days, so it would have been understandable if they were a little fatigued as well.
“Nobody is going to feel sorry for you because you’ve played (so many) games in 20 days,” Abogidi said. “We just have to own our own stuff and play hard.”
Calloo totaled 20 points and seven rebounds for the Beavers, who have lost 16 straight. Akanno added 12 points, while Lucas scored 11.
WSU closes out regular-season play at 1 p.m. Saturday at home in a nationally televised game.
OREGON ST. (3-26, 1-18)
Calloo 5-13 7-8 20, Taylor 3-10 0-0 7, Silva 4-8 0-0 8, Akanno 5-12 0-0 12, Lucas 3-10 3-4 11, Rand 4-5 0-2 9. Totals 24-58 10-14 67.
WASHINGTON ST. (17-13, 10-9)
Gueye 3-8 1-3 7, Jackson 1-3 1-2 3, Flowers 6-12 0-0 14, Roberts 2-9 4-4 10, N.Williams 3-10 1-2 8, Bamba 5-12 3-3 16, Abogidi 2-3 4-4 9, Rodman 2-3 0-1 4, Jakimovski 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 24-62 14-19 71.
Halftime: 32-32. 3-Point Goals: Oregon St. 9-20 (Calloo 3-7, Akanno 2-3, Lucas 2-6, Rand 1-1, Taylor 1-3), Washington St. 9-23 (Bamba 3-6, Roberts 2-4, Flowers 2-6, Abogidi 1-1, N.Williams 1-3, Rodman 0-1, Jakimovski 0-2). Rebounds: Oregon St. 33 (Silva 9), Washington St. 36 (Bamba, Abogidi 8). Assists: Oregon St. 10 (Taylor 5), Washington St. 11 (Flowers, N.Williams 4). Total Fouls: Oregon St. 17, Washington St. 16. A: 3,099.