Washington State junior guard Justin Powell shoots during Sunday's Diamond Head Classic third-place game against Utah State at the Stan Sheriff Center on the campus of the University of Hawaii in Honolulu.

HONOLULU — Steve Ashworth was perfect from long distance, making three of Utah State’s 11 3-pointers, and scored 12 points in a balanced attack that led the Aggies to an 82-73 win Sunday against Washington State in the third-place game of the Diamond Head Classic at the Stan Sheriff Center on the campus of the University of Hawaii.

Utah State was 11-of-17 behind the arc (64.7%) and 32-for-53 overall (60.4%), both numbers better than the Aggies managed from the foul line, where they were 7-of-15.

