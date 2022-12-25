Washington State junior guard Justin Powell shoots during Sunday's Diamond Head Classic third-place game against Utah State at the Stan Sheriff Center on the campus of the University of Hawaii in Honolulu.
HONOLULU — Steve Ashworth was perfect from long distance, making three of Utah State’s 11 3-pointers, and scored 12 points in a balanced attack that led the Aggies to an 82-73 win Sunday against Washington State in the third-place game of the Diamond Head Classic at the Stan Sheriff Center on the campus of the University of Hawaii.
Utah State was 11-of-17 behind the arc (64.7%) and 32-for-53 overall (60.4%), both numbers better than the Aggies managed from the foul line, where they were 7-of-15.
"Utah State has got some experience, good ballhandling and a really good offensive team. It's really hard to beat anyone who goes 11-for-17 from 3. We kept competing until the end, and I'm really proud of the guys for that. A hat tip to Utah State. They're really, really good."
Taylor Funk and Trevin Dorius also had 12 points apiece for the Aggies (11-2), Sean Bairstow and Max Shulga each had 11 and Dan Akin was 5-for-5 shooting and added 10 points.
Sophomore forward Mouhamed Gueye scored 22 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for the Cougars (5-8). Junior guard TJ Bamba was 10-of-12 from the foul line and scored 19 points. Junior guard Justin Powell added 10 points.
"That's a testament to them keeping on grinding and keep getting better," Smith said. "Hopefully we can get back home and get some confidence."
Washington State was 2-of-17 (11.8%) from 3-point range and shot 24-of-54 (44.4%) overall but was 23-of-26 (88.5%) from the foul line.
Utah State was 7-of-11 shooting from long range in the first half with five different players connection, to take a 42-29 lead. The Cougars missed all seven of their shots from distance.
A three-point play by junior forward Andrej Jakimovski and a layup by junior forward Carlos Rosario on the next possession had Washington State within 50-41 but that was the only time the difference was in single digits in the second half until Bamba scored at the buzzer to cap a 7-0 WSU finish.
The difference was 10 until Utah State went on a 12-0 run in the middle of the second half, with Ashworth hitting at jumper at 9:34 to make it 73-51. Ashworth hit a 3 on the next possession for the biggest lead of the game, 76-53, with 8:48 to play. WSU answered with a 9-0 before the closing burst.
Washington State next plays at 8 p.m. Friday at home against UCLA.