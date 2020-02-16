BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Eric Charles’ one-out single in the bottom of the ninth inning scored Will Picketts with the game-winning run Saturday as the Bakersfield Roadrunners tripped the Washington State baseball team 3-2 to even their season-opening three-game series at one game apiece.
Jacen Roberson and Tyler Jorgensen each went 2-for-3 for the Roadrunners, who managed nine hits but left just four runners on base. Picketts finished 2-for-4.
Collin Montez went 2-for-3 for the Cougars, who managed just six hits but left eight runners stranded.
It ruined a superb outing by Washington State senior left-hander A.J. Block, who allowed six hits and one run with four strikeouts in seven innings of work.
The Cougars scored first in the third inning, when Tyler Lasch got aboard on a throwing error by Bakersfield pitcher Ethan Skuija. He moved to second on Jake Meyer’s walk and both runners advanced a base after Nate Swarts’ sacrifice bunt. Justin Van De Brake then hit an infield single that scored Lasch to put Washington State up 1-0. However, the threat ended there as Kyle Manzardo grounded into a double play.
Block was cruising at that point, scattering just four hits in the first six innings. But the Roadrunners got to him in the seventh. With one out, Kobe Silva doubled to left. An out later, Jorgensen singled down the left-field line, scoring pinch-runner Corey Blackburn to tie the game at 1.
Bakersfield then took the lead with a two-out rally in the bottom of the eighth against reliever Bryce Moyle. Aaron Casillas reached on a throwing error and moved to second on a wild pitch. Roberson followed with a walk, then Damian Henderson singled up the middle to score Casillas to put the Roadrunners up 2-1.
But the Cougars came back in the top of the ninth against Bakersfield reliever Kellen O’Connor (1-0). Garrett Gouldsmith, the hero in Friday’s series opening 5-2 win for Washington State, led off with a walk. Lasch sacrificed him up a base and after a ground out by Meyer, pinch-hitter R.J. Lan singled to right field to score Gouldsmith to tie it at 2.
Picketts led off the bottom of the ninth with a single against Cougar reliever Hayden Rosenkrantz (0-1), who came on for Moyle. After Jorgensen sacrficed Picketts up a base, Evan Berkey was hit by a pitch. Charles then followed with a single to center.
O’Connor picked up the win, allowing just the one hit, one walk and one run in 1ž innings.
The two teams conclude their series at noon today.
Washington State 001 000 001—2 6 2
CSU Bakersfield 000 000 111—3 9 1
Block, Moyle (8), Rosenkrantz (9) and Lasch; Skuija, Altamirano (6), O’Connor (8) and Saldivar.
W—O’Connor (1-0). L—Rosenkrantz (0-1).
WSU hits — Montez 2, Van De Brake, Manzardo (2B), Gouldsmith, Lan.
Bakersfield hits — Roberson 2, Picketts 2, Jorgensen 2, Henderson, Silva (2B), Charles.