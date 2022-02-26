POCATELLO — A few wrestlers from the area needed to work harder than expected, but all the top-4 seeds from the district advanced to the semifinal round Friday at the Idaho state meet at Holt Arena.
No. 1 seed Tristan Bremer of Lewiston swept to pins in one minute, 45 seconds and 41 seconds, respectively, at 132 pounds to stay on track for his second Class 5A title, despite settling for second place last year. He won at 106 as a sophomore in 2020.
The district’s other top seed, Moscow’s Isaiah Murphy (195), gutted out a 4-3 decision and an 11-3 major decision in his quest to win in Class 4A.
Lewiston’s two No. 3 seeds, Robert Storm (285) and Hoyt Hvass (120) also advanced to today’s championship semifinal rounds, as did Moscow’s Diego Deaton (145).
In contention for Class 2A boys crowns are Clearwater Valley’s Daring Cross (138) and Bass Myers (182), Potlatch’s Eli Prather (152) and Izack McNeal (170), and Kamiah’s Porter Whipple (220).
In the girls competition, the Zimmerman sisters from Moscow, Skyla and Keira, won first-round matches to reach the semifinal round, as did Highland’s Kadence Beck and Orofino’s Lindi Kessinger. Skyla Zimmerman and Beck, rivals and friends, could meet in the 113-pound title match.
Lewiston’s Jase Hendren and Clearwater Valley’s Isaac Goodwin each won twice in the consolation bracket to stay in contention for third place despite losing in the first round. Several district qualifiers won in the first round, lost in a quarterfinal, then nabbed one consolation victory apiece.
A total of 23 wrestlers are still alive between the two tournaments, including six from Lewiston, four from Moscow, five from Clearwater Valley, one from Highland, two from Kamiah, one from Orofino and four from Potlatch.
The Rams of Kooskia are tied for 10th out of 42 teams in Class 2A with 45 points, the Loggers are 18th with 28 points, the Kubs 21st with 17 points, the Maniacs 29th with eight points, the Bulldogs 30th with seven points and the Huskies are tied for 35th with three points.
The Bears are 20th out of 26 teams in Class 4A with 20 points, and the Bengals are 10th out of 21 teams with 36 points.
In the girls team race, Moscow is tied for sixth out of 45 teams with 13.5 points. Highland and Orofino are tied for 10th with seven points. Lewiston and Potlatch are tied for 27th with no points yet.
CLASS 5A
Lewiston
113 — Jase Hendren 2-1.
120 — Hoyt Hvass 2-0.
132 — Tristan Bremer 2-0.
152 — Cole Lockart 0-2.
195 — Brenden Thill 1-2.
285 — Robert Storm 2-0.
Girls 106 — Joely Slyter 0-1.
Girls 182 — Cassidy Rehder 0-1.
CLASS 4A
Moscow
106 — Alex Palmer 0-2.
120 — Jason Swam 1-2; Kai Reynolds 0-2.
132 — Aiden Prakash 0-2.
138 — James Greene 0-2.
145 — Diego Deaton 2-0.
152 — Eli Lyon 1-2; Erik Gulbrandsen 0-2.
160 — Micah Harder 1-2.
195 — Isaiah Murphy 2-0.
Girls 106 — Keira Zimmerman 1-0.
Girls 113 — Skyla Zimmerman 1-0.
CLASS 2A
Clearwater Valley
120 — Parker Olsen 0-2.
126 — Keyan Boller 2-0.
132 — Jake Fabbi 2-1.
138 — Daring Cross 2-0.
145 — Anthony Fabbi 2-1.
160 — Anthony Carter 1-2.
170 — Estuardo Puderbaugh 0-2; Keegan Robeson 0-2.
182 — Bass Myers 2-0; Rene Bitar Lopez 0-2.
195 — Isaac Goodwin 2-1.
Grangeville
138 — Terry Eich 1-2.
170 — Michael Bowen 1-2.
Highland
160 — TJ Fetters 1-2.
Girls 113 — Kadence Beck 1-0.
Kamiah
145 — Colton Ocain 1-2.
195 — Connor Weddle 2-1.
220 — Porter Whipple 2-0.
Orofino
152 — Cory Godwin 0-2.
195 — John Dafoe 1-2.
182 — Sean Larsen 1-2.
Girls 120 — Lindi Kessinger 1-0.
Potlatch
120 — Magnus Bryngelson 0-2.
126 — Benjamin Johnson 0-2.
138 — Carson Yearout 0-2.
145 — Avery Palmer 1-2.
152 — Eli Prather 2-0.
160 — Tyson Tucker 2-1.
170 — Izack McNeal 2-0.
285 — Dylan Hunt 0-2.
Girls 145 — Hayley McNeal 0-1.