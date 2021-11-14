Senior forward Kevin Baker had 23 points and eight rebounds as the 20th-ranked Lewis-Clark State men’s basketball finally broke free from a tight game in the second half Saturday to register a 76-64 victory against Montana Western in the Clearwater River Casino & Lodge Classic at the Activity Center.
“It was a great weekend for our guys as they competed and handled adversity at a high level and handled it together,” coach Austin Johnson said. “I thought Kevin showed glimpses of being an elite player on both ends of the floor.”
Freshman guard Oreon Courtney finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds for the Warriors (5-0), who shot 50 percent (29-for-58) from the field and was 9-for-19 (47.4 percent) on 3-pointers for the game. Senior forward Al Sommerfield chipped in 12 points.
Jalen Hodges tallied 19 points, 10 rebounds, three blocks and two steals for the Bulldogs (6-2), who shot just 36.8 percent (21-of-57) from the field. Max Clark contributed 13 points, seven rebounds and five assists.
LCSC had a 33-27 halftime lead and increased it to nine in the early stages of the second half before Montana Western tied it at 43 with 14:24 left as Tanner Haverfield hit a 3-pointer. Courtney’s layup at the 13:33 mark gave the Warriors the lead for good, but the Bulldogs wouldn’t go away. Baker’s 3-pointer with 9:44 left put LCSC up 54-48, and the hosts would steadily pull away from there.
“I think the attention to detail is what helped us the most,” Baker said. “Coach does a great job of scouting other teams and we do a good job of understanding players’ tendencies and trying to take away their strengths. I think that is what separated us from the other teams this weekend.”
Baker was named the tournament’s MVP, and Courtney also made the all-tournament team.
“We once again got great contributions from all over the roster,” Johnson said. “I was especially pleased with our rebounding this weekend. We’ve got lots to work on, but this was an encouraging first step for this group.”
The Warriors next will play at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 23 at Walla Walla in their first Cascade Conference game.
MONTANA WESTERN (6-2)
Stephenson 2-6 1-2 7, T. Haverfield 3-7 2-2 10, Hodges 6-20 6-11 19, M. Haverfield 2-5 0-0 5, Clark 5-11 2-5 13, Jok 1-4 0-0 2, Paxton 1-2 0-1 3, Kouba 1-2 2-2 5. Totals 21-57 13-23 64.
LEWIS-CLARK STATE (5-0)
Stevenson 3-7 1-1 8, Bennion 2-5 0-0 5, Fromm 3-9 2-2 9, Baker 7-11 5-6 23, Sommerfield 5-9 0-0 12, Courtney 6-12 1-6 13, Stockton 0-1 0-1 0, Hoard 3-4 0-1 6. Totals 29-58 9-17 76.
Halftime — Lewis-Clark State, 33-27. 3-point goals — Montana Western 9-20 (Stephenson 2-4, T. Haverfield 2-5, Hodges 1-1, M. Haverfield 1-1, Kouba 1-1, Paxton 1-2, Clark 1-5, Jok 0-1), Lewis-Clark State 9-19 (Baker 4-5, Sommerfield 2-5, Stevenson 1-2, Bennion 1-3, Fromm 1-4). Fouled out — T. Haverfield. Rebounds — Montana Western 34 (Hodges 10), Lewis-Clark State 49 (Courtney 11). Assists — Montana Western 11 (Clark 5), Lewis-Clark State 14 (Stevenson 5). Total fouls — Montana Western 17, Lewis-Clark State 21. A — N/A.