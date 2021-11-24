WALLA WALLA, Wash . — Senior guard Kevin Baker tallied 32 points as the 19th-ranked Lewis-Clark State men’s basketball team used a 14-4 run to end the first half Tuesday and cruise to a 95-73 Cascade Conference victory against Walla Walla at Windemuth Court.
“It was a good start conference play off with a win on the road,” coach Austin Johnson said. “We didn’t have our guys best stuff tonight, but the guys dug in and made plays down the stretch. We took great care of the basketball and that’s a big part of winning on the road.”
Senior forward Al Sommerfield added 14 points for the Warriors (6-0, 1-0), who shot a robust 30-for-52 from the field (57.7 percent) for the game and were 22-for-25 (88 percent) from the free-throw line.
KiAndre Gaddy and Zayne Browning each had 13 points for the Wolves (0-6, 0-1). Caleb Golden had 12 points and Andrew Vaughan finished with 10.
The two teams fought back and forth for the first 16 minutes, 13 seconds of the contest. LCSC emerged from that with a 31-27 lead, but the late run to end the first half put the Warriors up 45-31 going to the locker room.
Baker finished off a dunk, senior guard Khalil Stevenson hit a 3-pointer, Sommerfield converted four free throws and junior Nathan Fromm had two baskets in the spurt.
Jordyn Perez’s layup with 14 minutes left in regulation pulled Walla Walla within 55-46, but that’s as close as the Wolves got the rest of the way.
LCSC next plays Portland Bible College at noon Friday in the Corban Classic in Salem, Ore.
A full box score was unavailable at press time because of problems on Walla Walla’s end.