Area Colleges
EUGENE, Ore. — Hodges Bailey scored a game-high 26 points, and five other Lewis-Clark State basketball players logged double figures Friday as the 23rd-ranked Warriors pulled away with under a minute left in overtime to down nonconference foe Northwest Christian 102-96.
Travis Yenor hit a 3-pointer with 30 seconds left and L-C (2-0) held the Beacons (1-1) at arm’s length with free throws, like it’d done all night.
The Warriors took advantage of fouls, and shot 37-of-52 from the free-throw line.
Lewiston grad Trystan Bradley added 19 points and grabbed 10 rebounds; Damek Mitchell went 1-for-12 from the field, but hit 10 free throws and had 10 assists.
L-C outrebounded NWC 51-39, including 21 offensive rebounds to make up the difference for its 40-percent mark from the field, 16 percent worse than NWC’s.
“We need to get better defensively in a hurry but I’m proud of our fight,” L-C coach Austin Johnson said. “Different guys stepped up and that’s what it takes.”
LCSC
Josiah Westbrook 3-13 4-4 11, Hodges Bailey 5-9 13-16 26, Damek Mitchell 1-12 10-12 13, Travis Yenor 4-8 2-2 11, Trystan Bradley 7-12 5-9 19, Khalil Stevenson 2-4 1-2 5, Jaxon Hughes 1-3 0-0 3, Bob Boyd 0-2 0-0 0, Conner Moffatt 0-1 0-1 0, Dedrick Pakootas 1-1 0-0 3, Daylon Potts 1-1 0-2 2, Jake Albright 5-7 2-4 12.
NW CHRISTIAN
Ernest Ugoagu 6-13 2-4 17, Dyshawn Hobson 1-4 0-0 2, Logan Davis 4-9 0-0 8, Nico Wolff 0-0 0-0 0, Kaden Sand 3-9 2-6 10, Cole McAninch 7-10 0-1 16, Luke Burke 0-0 0-0 0, Malik Corey 0-0 0-0 0, Riley Anderson 2-2 0-0 5, Logan Sand 5-6 3-6 13, Stevie Schlabach 9-13 5-7 25, Kaleb Anundi 0-0 0-0 0.
Halftime — 44-41, NW Christian. End of regulation — 86-86. 3-point goals — LCSC 7-21 (Westbrook 1-5, Bailey 3-5, Mitchell 0-1, Yenor 1-3, Bradley 0-1, Stevenson 0-1, Hughes 1-2, Boyd 0-1, Moffatt 0-1, Pakootas 1-1), NW Christian 10-24 (Ugoagu 3-6, Hobson 0-2, Davis 0-2, K. Sand 2-4, McAninch 2-3, Anderson 1-1, Schlabach 2-6). Rebounds — LCSC 51 (Bradley 10), NW Christian 39 (Anderson 6). Assists — LCSC 15 (Mitchell 10), NW Christian 15 (Davis 7). Total fouls — LCSC 25, NW Christian 35. Fouled out — Albright, Davis, McAninch, Anderson.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALLMontana 81, LCSC 69
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Warriors kept pace with Division I Montana, but a second-quarter spurt by the Grizzlies proved too much to overcome as LCSC dropped the first of its three D-I exhibition games.
UM, which was tested but never trailed, went on a 15-3 run down the stretch of the second quarter to take the lead for good. Montana forced 14 turnovers and owned a 14-7 edge in offensive rebounding.
Peyton Souvenir and Jamie Nielson led the Warriors with 15 points apiece. Abby Farmer had four assists and Abbie Johnson collected five rebounds.
For the Grizzlies, Gabi Harrington produced game-highs of 24 points and eight rebounds, while McKenzie Johnston added 12 assists.
Colfax graduate Carmen Gfeller was 0-for-1 in seven minutes of play for Montana.
LCSC
Peyton Souvenir 6-15 0-0 15, Jansen Edmiston 0-4 5-6 5, Jamie Nielson 4-5 5-7 15, Abbie Johnson 3-6 1-2 7, Kiara Burlage 3-4 0-0 6, Rachel Schroeder 0-0 0-0 0, Hannah Burland 2-4 0-2 5, Abby Farmer 1-4 1-1 3, Sara Muhelhausen 1-1 1-2 3, Heidi Sellmann 4-9 2-2 10.
MONTANA
Sophia Stiles 1-4 0-0 2, Gabi Harrington 8-13 4-4 24, Abby Anderson 3-6 0-2 6, McKenzie Johnston 3-10 0-0 6, Emma Stockholm 5-8 0-0 10, Sammy Fatkin 2-5 0-0 5, Shelby Schweyen 2-4 0-0 4, Kylie Frohlich 3-4 0-0 6, Carmen Gfeller 0-1 0-0 0, Jordyn Schweyen 0-0 0-0 0, Taylor Goligoski 2-5 2-4 7, Jamie Pickens 5-8 0-0 11.
LCSC 21 14 19 15—69
Montana 25 24 19 13—81
3-point goals — LCSC 6-18 (Souvenir 3-10, Edmiston 0-1, Nielson 2-3, Johnson 0-2, Burland 1-1, Farmer 0-1), Montana 7-19 (Stiles 0-2, Harrington 4-7, Johnston 0-2, Fatkin 1-2, S. Schweyen 0-1, Goligoski 1-3, Pickens 1-2). Rebounds — LCSC 29 (Johnson 5), Montana 38 (Harrington 8). Assists — LCSC 12 (Farmer 4), Montana 23 (Johnston 12). Total fouls — LCSC 11, Montana 19. Fouled out — none.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALLWarriors sweep Skylights
HAVRE, Mont. — Lewis-Clark State wasted no time in the first match of its weekend road trip, sweeping Montana State-Northern 25-17, 25-21, 25-18.
Brooke Kaawa led the Warriors with 13 kills, while Gionni Brown had 18 digs from the back row. Josilyn Remick added 23 assists, and Jess Ruffing had 17 for L-C (17-8).
“With three injured players and us being down people, to ask some people to come off the bench and take care of business — and they did just that — that is absolutely incredible,” coach Shaun Pohlman said. “We are very fortunate to have sold depth.”
WOMEN’S SOCCERSacramento St. 1, Idaho 0 (2OT)
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sound goalkeeping in both nets kept both Idaho’s and Sacramento State’s attacks at bay, but with 44 seconds left in the second overtime, the Vandals’ defense finally cracked, and the Hornets came away with a golden goal in the 110th minute to win in Big Sky play at Hornet Field.
The loss eliminated the Vandals (4-12-2, 1-5-2 Big Sky) from postseason contention.
Sacramento State (10-1-6, 4-0-4) tied the record for longest unbeaten streak in league history (16 matches) on Samantha Craig’s goal. She got an assist out of a scrum, tipped the ball right and flicked it in from a few feet out, just past the reach of UI goalkeeper Julia Byerlein.
UI got five saves from Byerlein. Aaliyah Fesili, the Hornets’ keeper, posted her conference-best ninth shutout of the season.
Each team fired five shots on goal, but Sacramento State outshot UI 13-7.
Idaho 0 0 0 0—0
Sacramento St. 0 0 0 1—1
Sacramento St. — Samantha Craig (Camila Fonseca, Kylee Kim-Bustillos), 110th.
Shots — Idaho 7, Sacramento St. 13.
Saves — Idaho: Julia Byerlein 4; Sacramento St.: Aaliyah Fesili 5.