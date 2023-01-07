PORTLAND, Ore. — The Lewis-Clark State men’s basketball team struggled shooting the ball Friday, and it ended up costing the Warriors dearly.
Warner Pacific held LCSC to less than 29% from the field, hitting 50% itself in the second half in a 71-56 Cascade Conference victory at Bart Valentine Court.
“Really liked how our guys competed tonight,” coach Austin Johnson said. “We did a lot of good things in some effort categories and took care of the basketball. Ultimately, it’s hard to win when you don’t make shots.”
Four players from the Knights (8-5, 5-3) were in double figures. Thomas Miles led the way with 18 points. Caleb-Tyree Morgan added 15 points and seven rebounds. Dakota Reber had 12 points and 14 rebounds. Darius Traylor had 10 points.
Sophomore guard Davian Brown paced the Warriors (6-8, 3-5) with 16 points. Freshman forward Grayson Hunt, a former Pullman standout, chipped in a career-high 13 points. Sophomore guard Silas Bennion contributed 10 points, eight rebounds, three assists and four steals. Sophomore guard Oreon Courtney had eight points and 10 rebounds.
Warner Pacific scored nine of the first 11 points of the game to race out to a quick lead. LCSC took a 13-11 lead with 12:20 left in the first half after Hunt converted a layup. The Knights then went on a 10-2 spurt to take a 21-15 lead at the eight-minute mark, and went up 28-18 with 4:45 remaining before halftime.
The Warriors then scored the next 15 points to bridge the first and second halves to take a 33-28 advantage with 18:33 to go in the game.
However, Warner Pacific took the lead on a 3 from Morgan a minute later. LCSC tied it with a Brown 3, but the Knights started to slowly pull away. A 3 from Reber at the 13:31 mark pushed Warner Pacific’s advantage to six. The Knights’ lead hit double digits after a layup from Isaac Etter with 9:20 left. The Warriors could never get closer than seven the rest of the way.