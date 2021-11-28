RENO, Nev. — Another poor shooting performance overshadowed a good showing on the defensive end by the Idaho women's basketball team Sunday.
Playing their third game in as many days, the Vandals got behind early, got beat down low and fell to the Drake Bulldogs 83-66 in the Nugget Classic at the Lawlor Events Center.
Sophomore guard Sydney Gandy had 13 points to lead the way for Idaho (1-5), which has lost five in a row. Senior guard Louise Forsyth added 12 points and seven rebounds. But the two combined to go 8-for-27 from the field, emblematic of the issues the Vandals had shooting the ball. For the game, Idaho was 22-for-66 (33.3 percent) from the field, just a little better behind the arc in going 14-for-33 (42.4 percent), and was 8-for-13 at the free-throw line.
Grace Berg led Drake (4-2) wih 17 points on 6-for-7 shooting. Allie Wooldrige came off the bench to score 13 points for the Bulldogs, who were 30-for-61 (49.2 percent) from the field, 11-for-33 from 3-point range (33.3 percent) and 12-of-13 (92.3 percent) at the line.
Drake held a 45-33 rebounding edge and a whopping 36-16 cushion in points in the paint.
The Vandals forced 18 turnovers but committed 14 of their own, and the Bulldogs turned those in 18 points. UI had 13 points off turnovers.
Drake went on a 9-0 first-quarter run after Gandy hit a 3 to open the game. Idaho quickly tied it on a pair of 3s from senior guard Tiana Johnson, but the Bulldogs scored the next six points. The Vandals hit back by scoring the next seven points before Drake closed the quarter with a pair of free throws and a 17-16 edge.
The Bulldogs would build an eight-point lead midway through the second quarter before the Vandals were able to trim it to 31-30 with 3:32 remaining. Drake would hold a 39-35 edge at halftime.
The Bulldogs expanded their lead to 11 midway through the third and it hovered there most of the quarter. Drake went to the fourth up 63-55.
Idaho got no closer than nine the rest of the way.
Former Clarkston standout Ashlyn Wallace, a freshman, played 11 minutes and finished with six points on 2-for-6 shooting, including 2-of-4 from outside, with two rebounds and an assist.
The Vandals next play at 1 p.m. Saturday at Southern Utah
DRAKE (4-2)
Berg 6-7 4-5 17, Petersen 4-8 1-1 9, Dinnebier 4-9 0-0 9, Bair 4-7 0-0 9, Meyer 1-5 2-2 5, Wooldridge 5-8 1-1 13, Miller 1-5 4-4 7, Becker 2-3 0-0 5, Fuller 1-5 0-0 3, Gueldner 1-3 0-0 3, Phipps 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 30-61 12-13 83.
IDAHO (1-5)
Gandy 4-14 3-3 13, Forsyth 4-13 1-2 12, Johnson 2-3 0-0 6, Kirby 1-9 2-2 5, Bea 2-8 1-2 5, Atchley 3-5 1-4 9, Wallace 2-6 0-0 6, Rubino 2-2 0-0 4, Alexander 1-2 0-0 3, Allred 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 22-66 8-13 66.
Drake 17 22 24 20—83
Idaho 16 19 20 11—66
3-point goals — Drake 11-33 (Wooldridge 2-3, Berg 1-1, Phipps 1-1, Becker 1-2, Bair 1-3, Miller 1-3, Gueldner 1-3, Fuller 1-4, Dinnebier 1-5, Meyer 1-5, Petersen 0-3), Idaho 14-33 (Forsyth 3-5, Johnson 2-3, Atchley 2-3, Wallace 2-4, Gandy 2-8, Alexander 1-1, Allred 1-4, Kirby 1-5). Rebounds — Drake 45 (Dinnebier, Miller 7), Idaho 33 (Forsyth 7). Assists — Drake 17 (Dinnebier 6), Idaho 15 (Gandy, Bea 3). Total fouls — Drake 14, Idaho 12. A — 150.