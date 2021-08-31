MOSCOW — Put another Idaho linebacker atop the list of the Big Sky’s best defenders.
UI junior Tre Walker is the latest Vandal to make headlines at the linebacker position, earning Big Sky Conference preseason defensive MVP honors.
The FCS All-American will anchor the UI’s front seven this season, following in the footsteps of the Elliss brothers — Kaden of the NFL’s New Orleans Saints and Christian, who was recently released by the Minnesota Vikings.
Walker said he hopes to get his own chance at the NFL someday.
“The honors are just recognition of hard work, so I just want to keep going, and the more that keeps coming in, I’m going to be appreciative for,” Walker said. “I want to continue to work to get to the NFL. That’s my dream, so I’m just going to keep doing whatever it takes to get there.”
The veteran racked up 54 total tackles and 4.5 tackles for loss in a shortened spring season.
That resulted in Walker being picked to five different All-American teams, along with being named a finalist for the Buck Buchanan Award, which is awarded to the most outstanding defensive player in the Football Championship Subdivision. The 6-foot-1, 240-pounder will play UI’s middle linebacker, or “Mike” position.
“At the linebacking corps, Tre is kind of getting all the preseason hype and all that,” Idaho defensive coordinator Mike Breske said. “Hopefully, we see some good stuff out of that. I’m excited to see him play.”
The Vandals must replace Christian Elliss, but return key experience everywhere else on the defensive line and second level.
Washington State transfer Fa’avae Fa’avae (5-11, 239) returns at outside linebacker, where he’ll be joined by sophomore Sully Shannon (6-2, 231) on the other side. Fa’avae was an honorable mention all-conference honoree in the spring after tallying 46 tackles and three tackles for loss.
Idaho’s defensive line returns every significant contributor, including star Charles Akanno at the buck position.
The sixth-year senior has played in 35 career games and benefitted from the NCAA’s eligibility extension for athletes who played in the spring. Akanno, who stands at 6-1 250, had his best season in 2019 when he finished first on the team with four forced fumbles and 13.5 tackles for loss, and second with 3.5 sacks despite playing in only eight games before suffering a season-ending injury.
“Tre, Akanno — all those guys, they’ve had a lot of reps,” Breske said. “Excited to see them play. We’re (less than) a week away, we’re out of camp, we’re into school and we’re getting into our routine.”
UI’s other starters on the defensive line are freshman Nate DeGraw (6-3, 262) of Post Falls and senior Rahsaan Crawford (5-11, 309) at the tackle spots, and senior Kayode Rufai (6-4, 250) at the jack end spot. All three played extensively last season, as did reserves Jonah Kim (6-3, 291) and Noah Elliss (6-4, 367).
“We’ve got to be solid up front,” Breske said. “That starts everything, just like offense on the O-line.”
The Vandals were fourth in the Big Sky in points allowed last season at 26.8, among teams that played at least five games.
Walker said the feeling on defense in fall camp has been upbeat as the veteran crew is eager to get back to a full season.
“It feels good out here, not gonna lie,” Walker said. “It’s a whole different chemistry, a whole different team. We all bought in, we’re all excited — we’re just having fun out here. We can’t wait to play.”
