After the Lewis-Clark State women’s basketball team started its league slate 1-3, coach Brian Orr came to a conclusion: His team wasn’t ready.
What weren’t the Warriors ready for?
“We weren’t ready for the road,” Orr said. “We weren’t ready for the intensity level.”
The Warriors are perhaps finally ready — two of them in particular.
Kiara Burlage and Abbie Johnson combined for 51 points as L-C — which couldn’t have begun league play more inauspiciously — won its seventh Frontier Conference contest in eight tries Saturday night, beating Montana Tech 76-62 at the Activity Center to leap from third into a tie for the league lead.
Elsewhere in the FC, Montana Western lost to Providence to give the Bulldogs, the Warriors and Carroll College matching 8-4 conference marks. The Saints, who didn’t play Saturday, had beaten L-C by three on Friday.
In career-high performances, Burlage scored 26 points while Johnson added 25 to go with 11 rebounds for her fourth career double-double. Just as notably, both forwards combined to go 5-for-8 from the outside and scored 15 of their team’s first 18 points to start the fourth.
L-C led 58-51 when Burlage opened the final period with a score in the post while drawing a foul.
And while Burlage missed her resulting free throw, the rebound went off a Tech player and out of bounds, setting up another L-C possession. That opportunity ended with a Peyton Souvenir 3 to give the Warriors a 63-51 lead.
With 5:42 left, Johnson drew a foul on a gimme and hit two free throws. And 30 seconds later, Johnson — whose previous free throws had been set up by a heady pass from Burlage — again found herself the recipient of such a look, this one while cutting wide-open. Johnson converted her layin to give the Warriors a 71-55 lead — and Tech never seriously threatened the rest of the way.
“Getting the ball into the high post was critical,” Orr said. “When we started getting the ball to either Abbie (Johnson) in the high (post) or Kiara (Burlage) in the high (post), they really started attacking better.”
L-C had led by a shot late in the third before finishing that period on a 6-2 run.
“They did a lot of good things in the second half,” Tech coach Carly Sanon said.
The second half was when Johnson and Burlage scored 31 of their points.
MONTANA TECH (12-11, 2-10)
Williams 7-20 2-2 19, Faletoi 8-13 3-6 19, Peoples 3-11 2-2 10, Urick 2-3 2-2 6, Rooney 1-8 4-4 6, Lalau1-2 0-0 2, Crawford 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-58 13-16 62.
LEWIS-CLARK STATE (16-6, 8-4)
Burlage 10-14 3-4 26, Johnson 8-14 7-8 25, Nielson 3-9 0-0 7, Souvenir 2-4 0-0 5, Edmiston 1-10 0-0 3, Burland 2-7 0-1 5, Schroeder 1-3 0-0 3, Farmer 1-5 0-0 2. Totals 28-66 10-13 76.
Mont. Tech 14 18 19 11—62
LCSC 18 15 25 18—76
3-point goals — Montana Tech 5-15 (Williams 3-7, Peoples 2-7, Faletoi 0-1), Lewis-Clark State 10-26 (Burlage 3-4, Johnson 2-4, Souvenir 1-2, Burland 1-2, Schroeder 1-2, Edmiston 1-4, Nielson 1-6, Farmer 0-2). Fouled out — None. Rebounds — Montana Tech 41 (Williams, Rooney 10), Lewis-Clark State 37 (Johnson 11). Assists — Montana Tech 16 (Peoples 4), Lewis-Clark State 23 (Souvenir 7). Total fouls — Montana Tech 13, Lewis-Clark State 10. A —N/A.
Edelman may be contacted at bedelman@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2277.