The errors, walks, wild pitches and passed balls easily outnumbered the hits, but the sunshine, sunflower seeds and baseball were worth it.
The Clarkston Bantams played their first games since 2019 on Saturday, splitting a Class 2A Greater Spokane League doubleheader with East Valley at Clarkston High School. The hosts dropped the opener 6-3 before winning a back-and-forth nightcap 18-8 in five innings.
“I could tell we were a little rusty. The bats are the place we’re going to really (have to) pick it up,” Bantams coach Bruce Bensching said. “But our pitching, overall, we have several guys who can throw for us. … We kind of hung in there the second game and our pitching came through when they ran out of pitching.”
Parker Hays, Jacob Caldwell, Tiger Carringer and Nic Schofield had two hits apiece for Clarkston (1-1), and Hays’ Game 1 double was the Bantams’ only extra-base hit of the day. Five pitchers worked on the mound, led by starters Brandon Bales and Ethan Lyons.
Ten Clarkston players saw action. That total, Bensching said, is close to what he’ll operate with for most of the season. Multiple players are nursing injuries they suffered during the football season, which ended April 9.
“We are down a little bit at the varsity level,” Bensching said. “But we have a full (junior varsity) team, a full (freshman) team, so we’ve got guys we can pull up if we need to.”
The Bantams scored their 18 runs on just seven hits in Game 2, using 11 walks, five hit batsmen and numerous passed balls and wild pitches to push runners across. They overcame deficits of 4-1 and 8-6 before plating three runs in the fourth and nine in the fifth to win via mercy rule.
Schofield drove in two with a single in the fourth and Caldwell matched him with a two-run hit in the fifth. Dawson Blunt’s sacrifice fly served as the walk-off RBI.
Blunt’s Game 2 stat line might have been the most indicative of the play on the field: 0-for-0 with four runs, four stolen bases and the game-ending RBI. The junior drew three walks and was hit by a pitch to reach base in four of his five plate appearances.
“That kid is just a gamer,” Bensching said. “He’s the guy you want at the plate.”
Clarkston didn’t break through until late in Game 1. East Valley (1-1), of Spokane, led 6-0 heading to the home half of the seventh.
The Bantams had runners in scoring position in the first and fifth innings but couldn’t capitalize. They appeared to be mounting a last-inning rally, scoring three runs with no outs in the seventh, but East Valley eventually shut the door.
With the season’s delayed start came less preseason practice time than normal. Therefore, it will take longer than usual, Bensching said, for his players to hit their stride.
“That’s the biggest thing with a week or two of practice,” Bensching said. “It’s hard to get everything in and rely on the kids to remember a lot of stuff as you go over it. We’ll get there.”
The Bantams continue their season Tuesday at Shadle Park.
GAME 1
East Valley 000 310 2 — 6 4 1
Clarkston 000 000 3 — 3 4 4
Tucker Duke, Shane Hawes (5) and Chris Bregman; Brandon Bales, Parker Hays (4) Lance Heitstuman and Parker Hays, Tiger Carringer (4).
East Valley hits — S. Hawes 2, Bregman, Tanner O’Brien.
Clarkston hits — Hays (2B), Jacob Caldwell, Nic Schofield, Tiger Carringer.
GAME 2
East Valley 130 40 — 8 6 3
Clarkston 105 39 — 18 7 2
Zach Engh, Owen Spendlove (3), Gage Bedow (4), Tanner O’Brien (5) and Chris Bregman; Ethan Lyons, Peyton Dunham (4), Colby Bolen (4) and Dawson Blunt.
East Valley hits — Ethan Hawes 2, Shane Hawes (2B), Tucker Duke (2B), Bedow (2B), Zach Thornton (2B).
Clarkston hits — Jacob Caldwell, Bolen, Nic Schofield, Tiger Carringer, Parker Hays, Dunham, Lance Heitstuman.
