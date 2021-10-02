After suffering its first loss of the season against Sandpoint on Sept. 24, the Lewiston football team returned to Bengal Field and defeated Moscow 48-13 on Friday in nonleague play.
“Last week was a tough loss, but we learned a lot from it,” Lewiston coach Matt Pancheri said. “I thought we played well offensively. We were well-balanced. We ran and passed pretty well.”
In the first half, both teams dialed up gadget plays that led to scores. On fourth down, Lewiston (5-1) called a fake punt for a gain of 40 yards. Jace McKarcher hit Cruz Hepburn down the sideline.
McKarcher found Hepburn again from 6 yards out two plays later as the Bengals took the opening lead 7-0.
Moscow (3-3) called a double pass on its second drive. Leon Hutton threw behind the line of scrimmage to Cody Isakson, who passed 40 yards downfield to Cody Wilson for the score, pulling to within six points.
The Bengals led 27-13 at halftime.
“You know I thought we played well enough to win the game obviously,” Pancheri said. “But the second half was when things started to open up.”
Lewiston held Moscow scoreless in the second half.
“We just had really poor execution in that second half,” Moscow coach Phil Helbling said. “Lewiston made some adjustments offensively and we just couldn’t keep up. We had a hard time protecting Leon and we couldn’t establish any type of a run game.”
The Bengals held the Bears to 26 rushing yards.
Hutton threw the ball more 47 times. Before the game, Helbling talked about the importance of not being one-dimensional against an explosive Lewiston team.
“We’ve just got to be better,” Helbling said. “I thought we played well in the first half. But we can’t play in spurts, we have to play four quarters. We became one-dimensional and couldn’t capitalize on much in the second half.”
The defensive line has been a strong suit for the Bengals all season. The front seven for Lewiston tallied five sacks and had several tipped balls at the line of scrimmage.
“We’re going to live or die by that group,” Pancheri said. “I was really happy with their effort tonight. I thought across the board they all played really hard.”
Lewiston had another solid night running the ball. It finished with 255 rushing yards. However, its receivers were creating separation down the field. Jared Jelinek and James White each had a catch for more than 40 yards.
White finished with three catches for 99 yards.
“At the end of the game, Coach didn’t want to pass the ball,” said White, who was 1 yard shy of 100 yards receiving. “But I guess that’s all right. We just played well as a team tonight. I wanted to score on that deep pass, so I was just trying my best to get upfield and I did.”
Lewiston begins Class 5A Inland Empire League play at 7 p.m. next Friday against Post Falls at Bengal Field.
“Hopefully this win gives us some confidence,” Pancheri said. “Because last week was a tough loss, like I said. So hopefully this gives us the momentum we need to play our best game against Post Falls next week.”
Moscow 7 6 0 0—13
Lewiston 13 14 14 7—48
First Quarter
Lewiston — Cruz Hepburn 6 pass from Jace McKarcher (Thor Kessinger kick)
Lewiston — Hepburn 76 run (kick failed)
Moscow — Cody Wilson 40 pass form Cody Isakson (Isakson kick)
Second Quarter
Moscow — Hutton 1 run (kick failed)
Lewiston — James White 40 pass from McKarcher (Kessinger kick)
Lewiston — McKarcher 2 run (Kessinger kick).
Third Quarter
Lewiston — McKarcher 4 run (Kessinger kick)
Lewiston — Hepburn 15 run (Kessinger kick).
Fourth Quarter
Lewiston — McKarcher 10 run (Kessinger kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Moscow: Isaiah Murphy 9-19, Hutton 10-7. Lewiston: Hepburn 10-130, McKarcher 10-88, Ethan Shaw 6-41, Drew Hottinger 4-15, Michael Ellsworth 2-9.
PASSING — Moscow: Hutton: 28-47-0—316, Isakson 1-1-0—40. Lewiston: McKarcher 8-10-0—199, Drew Hottinger 1-1-0—4
RECEIVING — Moscow: Cody Wilson 3-76 Dylan Decker 5-51, Isakson 6-67, Elijiah Elliss 6-47, Isiah Murphy 2-26, Toby Frie 1-14. Lewiston: James White 4-99, Jared Jelinek 1-53, Hepburn 2-44, Braydon Rice 1-33,
