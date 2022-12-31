The Lewis-Clark State basketball teams hosted a Cascade Conference doubleheader Friday at the P1FCU Activity Center, with the women winning in what possibly was the game of the year so far against No. 20 Eastern Oregon.

The game saw five lead changes before senior post Sara Muehlhausen hit the game-winner from the right wing with 12 seconds left in regulation to seal the 10th-ranked Warriors’ 71-69 victory against the Mounties to surge into first place all by themselves..

