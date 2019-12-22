LAS VEGAS — Whether it was rust from the seven weeks he didn’t play, Washington’s talented defense or likely a combination of the two, Hank Bachmeier’s return to the starting lineup didn’t go as planned for the Boise State football team Saturday night.
The Broncos suffered badly as a result.
The true freshman quarterback threw two interceptions and completed just 15 of 26 passes for 119 yards and no touchdowns, as Boise State fell behind early and never made it much of a game in a 38-7 blowout loss to the Huskies in the Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium.
Bachmeier made the surprise start after not playing since Nov. 2 at San Jose State because of at first an injury, then the strong play from backup Jaylon Henderson.
Boise State announced Friday that Henderson, who had started and won each of the previous four games, missed practice Wednesday and Thursday because of an illness. But Boise State apparently had already made the decision to go with Bachmeier before that.
“It had nothing to do with the sickness, it was getting Hank an opportunity to go out there and play too,” Broncos coach Bryan Harsin said. “I think we forget that Hank won seven games earlier in the season. It’s been so long, but he’s been part of this and is a good football player.
“Both guys have done well this season and we felt like Hank was deserving of playing as well.”
If the decision wasn’t because of Henderson’s sickness, then it only adds to the intrigue of why Bachmeier started against maybe the best defense Boise State faced all season.
Bachmeier warmed up in each of the past two games and was available to play, but never saw the field. Would giving him some playing time recently have made him more effective against the Huskies? One would think.
And why did he not play the past two games and then start in this one when all Henderson did was win four games and help the offense average 40 points per game?
Harsin anticipated the questions would come, addressing it during his opening statement without being asked.
“I think you guys are barking up the wrong tree with those questions and trying to create something that’s not there,” Harsin said.
Bachmeier sure looked like a quarterback that hadn’t played in seven weeks in the first half. Boise State was moving the ball on its first drive, but Bachmeier made a poor decision to heave a pass downfield and was intercepted by Miles Bryant.
The interception was the only offensive play Boise State ran in Washington territory in the entire first half.
Washington took advantage and went up 7-0 on a 17-yard pass from Jacob Eason to Andre Baccellia with 5:32 left in the half.
Boise State’s offense went three and out, punted and three and out on the next three drives. Washington went up 14-0 on an 8-yard run by Salvon Ahmed midway through the second quarter.
The Broncos couldn’t move the ball on offense, and they couldn’t tackle on defense. Washington converted five times on third down in the first half as it broke several missed tackles by Boise State defenders.
For the game, Washington had 341 yards and 22 first downs, taking advantage of Boise State’s miscues on offense. The Huskies scored on a halfback pass in the second half en route to scoring the most points against Boise State since San Jose State scored 42 on Nov. 2.
“Obviously, it doesn’t feel great going out like this,” said senior Chase Hatada, who had two sacks and four tackles for loss. “I know every single one of the guys on our side didn’t quit, and I couldn’t be more appreciative of those guys and the coaches. It doesn’t feel great, but I know these guys next year will come back and ball out and keep the Bronco tradition going.”
Boise State finished with just 96 yards in the first half, including 21 rushing yards on 10 attempts. Bachmeier completed just 9 of 17 passes for 75 yards in the half for the Broncos, who started inside their own 20-yard line on four of five drives and inside the 5 twice.
The Broncos were forced to punt in the final 30 seconds of the first half, and Washington used a completion over the middle of the field to set up a 32-yard field goal from Peyton Henry as time expired to give the Huskies a 17-0 lead.
The scoreless first half for Boise State was its first since Sept. 27, 2014, a 28-14 loss at Air Force.
Boise State had another good drive going to start the second half, but Bachmeier was picked off again, and Washington again turned it into a touchdown to lead 24-0 on a 2-yard run from Richard Newton.
“No excuses,” Harsin said. “He was ready to play, we were ready to play him and he got a chance to go in there and operate. We had some turnovers, but they made some plays too. ... That will be kind of what everybody thinks and will say (that he was rusty), but that’s not how we operate. We put somebody on the field, we’re going to go out there and execute. If we don’t get it done, we don’t get it done.”
Henderson took over on the next series and the Broncos had their best offensive drive of the game. A 21-yard double pass from receiver CT Thomas to Octavius Evan and a 10-yard run from Henderson on a nice double-fake set up a 10-yard touchdown on a shovel pass from Henderson to Holani that ended the shutout and made it 24-7 with 4:44 left in the third quarter.
And it made things weirder that not only was Henderson able to play, he was the more effective quarterback and maybe should have been given a chance earlier in the game. He got two plays in the first half, one each on different drives, but didn’t get consecutive snaps until the third quarter.
“I was only sick for like a day, so it wasn’t really anything that was bad at all,” Henderson said. “I was good. I was in bed sick and then the next day I was good and ready to go.”
Henderson wouldn’t say when he found out he wouldn’t be starting, but indicated the plan all along was for Bachmeier to start, as Harsin said.
“Disappointed we didn’t get the win but we’ll shake it off,” Henderson said. “We get to wake up tomorrow.”