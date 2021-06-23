PHOENIX — Devin Booker sat in a chair with a crooked and swollen nose, complete with tape over three fresh stitches.
He also had a big smile on his face, remembering Jae Crowder’s pass, Deandre Ayton’s tip-in dunk and a play that will live in Phoenix Suns lore for a long, long time.
Ayton jammed an alley-oop pass from Crowder with 0.7 seconds left Tuesday, lifting the Suns to a 104-103 win against the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 2 of the Western Conference final series.
It was a game that looked as if it was all but done, but Booker’s Suns were not going to be denied.
“I believed it could happen,” Booker said. “100 percent.”
The Suns were down one with 0.9 seconds left when Crowder lofted a high pass on an out-of-bounds play on the baseline. A soaring Ayton came down the lane and stuffed it through the net over L.A.’s Ivica Zubac as the crowd roared in disbelief. Booker had a key screen on Zubac on the final play, which helped free Ayton.
The referees spent about a minute reviewing the play before ruling the basket was good. The Clippers couldn’t get a final shot off, and Booker spent some time jawing with Clippers players Rajon Rondo and Demarcus Cousins in the aftermath.
“Those are my Kentucky guys,” Booker said, smiling. “I told them ‘Go Big Blue.’”
The Suns now have a 2-0 lead in the series heading to Los Angeles for Game 3 on Thursday. The Clippers will be fighting from a 2-0 deficit for the third time in these playoffs after rallying to beat the Mavericks and Jazz.
The Crowder-to-Ayton connection negated a Clippers rally that was led by Paul George, who had 26 points.
George made a layup with 31 seconds left to give the Clippers a 101-100 lead for their first advantage since early in the third quarter. Booker responded with a jumper of his own with 27 seconds left.
George calmly took the ball on the next possession and drilled a long two-pointer for a 103-102 lead.
But there wasmore action left.
George missed two free throws with 8.2 seconds remaining and the Suns had a chance to win, but it looked as if it wouldn’t happen when Mikal Bridges missed a corner 3-pointer and the ball was deflected out of bounds.
Instead, it set up Crowder’s heave to Ayton, who was dominant in the paint all game long.
Even with his big night, George’s missed free throws loomed large.
“He is alright,” Clippers coach Tyronn Lue said. “It is part of the game. Guys know without him we wouldn’t be in the game anyway.”
The Suns have won a franchise-record nine straight in the playoffs.
The Suns were led by Cameron Payne, who was brilliant in subbing for All-Star Chris Paul. He finished with a career-high 29 points. Ayton had 22 points and 14 rebounds, while Booker added 20 points.
“We just had no answer for Cameron Payne,” Lue said. “He got downhill all night. His speed and his quickness really hurt us all night.”
Payne repeatedly carved through the Clippers defense, making tough buckets at the rim with pretty left-handed finishes. He made what looked like a crucial layup with about 90 seconds left, finishing high off the glass to give the Suns a 100-95 lead.
But the gritty Clippers responded and almost pulled this one out.
It was a tough night for the stars from Game 1 until the final minutes. Booker shot just 5-of-16 from the field and missed part of the third quarter with a bloody nose. George was 10-of-23 from the field and missed his first seven 3s before his late buckets.
Ayton continued his eye-opening performance in these playoffs. The No. 1 overall pick in 2018 out of Arizona often has been overshadowed by later picks in the same draft like Atlanta’s Trae Young and Dallas’ Luka Doncic. But he has carved out a niche in Phoenix and now has a signature play that will live on in franchise history.
The Suns were playing without Paul for the second consecutive game. The 11-time All-Star has been in the league’s COVID-19 health and safety protocol for the past week and the team isn’t sure when he’ll return.
Clippers star Kawhi Leonard missed his fourth straight game with a right knee sprain, and he stayed in Los Angeles to get treatment on the injury.
The action was physical from the opening minutes. Referee Scott Foster gave technicals to Crowder and Clippers forward Marcus Morris Sr. after some jawing after a scrum for a loose ball.
The Suns took a 48-47 halftime lead, largely thanks to Payne and Ayton. Payne led all scorers with 16 points before the break, thriving in his role as the fill-in starter for Paul. Ayton added 12 points, punctuated by a soaring alley-oop dunk over Zubac.