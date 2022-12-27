The 10th annual Avista Holiday Tournament is set to tip off today at the P1FCU Activity Center at Lewis-Clark State College.
There will be 11 local teams competing throughout the three-day tournament.
Here’s how it all breaks down starting with the boys:
Top of the bracket
Highlighting the top of the bracket are two teams still searching for their identities — Clarkston and Prairie.
The Bantams enter the tournament on a two-game skid after winning three straight to start the season.
Clarkston’s toughest loss so far was a 62-50 decision against Freeman on Dec. 10. Three days later, the Bantams fell 72-66 to Moscow.
While Clarkston has struggled, one player has stood out above the rest — junior guard Xavier Santana, who has scored 26 points per game.
The Bantams open up tournament play against Pendleton (Ore.) at 9 a.m. The Buckaroos (4-6) have dropped their last four games while averaging 25 points per outing.
On the other side of the bracket, Prairie (1-4, 0-3), has dropped four of its last five games. The Pirates average 29 points per outing and give up 50.
In the opening round, the Pirates will face off against Clarkston’s 2A Greater Spokane League foe Shadle Park at 9 a.m. The Lancers enter tournament play with a matching 1-4 record while averaging 53 points per outing while giving up 62.
Bottom of the bracket
The bottom of the bracket holds all the heavy hitters with every team holding a winning record.
The four teams combine for an 18-4 overall record whereas the top of the bracket combines for a 9-16 record.
Starting things off, Lapwai (5-0) faces off against Moscow (4-2) at 3 p.m.
There isn’t much more that needs to be said about the Wildcats who are on a 41-game win streak. They are also back-to-back 1A Division I state champions, oh, and they won the Avista Holiday Tournament last year.
Lapwai has gone above and beyond during the non-league portion of its schedule over the last two years to try and face the best competition. Its most recent win coming in was a 78-77 decision over Baker High School from Baker City, Ore., which was a top-five team in the state at the 4A level.
The Wildcats are led by junior Kase Wynott who was recently honored as the national boys basketball player of the week by Prep Hoops and has scored no less than 36 points in the last five games.
Senior guard Terrell-Ellenwood Jones has been the unsung hero for Lapwai. Against the Bulldogs, he had 19 points and eight assists.
The Bears like to apply pressure and have a solid shooting duo in guards Dylan Rehder and Ian Hillman. The pair will have to do a lot offensively as well as defensively to slow down the Wildcats.
On the other side of the bracket, Lewiston (5-1) faces Kellogg (4-1) at 6 p.m.
The Bengals are coming in on a three-game winning streak while scoring no less than 70 points per outing. On the season, Lewiston averages 61 points per game while giving up 41.
The Wildcats are also on a three-game win streak while putting up 59 points per game and giving up 48.
GIRLS
Top of the bracket
The top of the bracket features three area teams that have coaches who have been around for a long time.
Clarkston, Grangeville, and Prairie will all be represented with an interesting first-round matchup at 10:30 a.m. between Clarkston (4-1) and Grangeville (5-5).
“Coach Michelle (Barger) will always have her girls ready,” Clarkston coach Debbie Sobotta said. “They’ve played in her system since they were little so we have to be ready.”
The Bulldogs have played two times more games than Clarkston has and have won three of their last four.
“We haven’t played in two weeks and that’s hurt us,” Sobotta said. “We have to shake off the rust quickly and not get out of the rules that our defense plays.”
Prairie (5-2) will face Pendleton (3-5) at 1:30 p.m. This is the Pirates’ first holiday tournament under coach Lori Mader and they’re going to play like they have nothing to lose.
“We spend our whole year prepping for Lapwai so it’s good to play some of these bigger schools,” Mader said. “We have everything to gain from this tournament so this is going to be really good for us.”
Bottom of the Bracket
The bottom of the bracket is highlighted by two local teams looking to make an impact — Lewiston and Lapwai.
In the opening round, the Wildcats (7-1) will face off against Moscow (2-8) at 4:30 p.m.
Lapwai has multiple different scorers not only in its starting five but coming off the bench as well. Last year, the Wildcats weren’t able to advance very far in the Avista tournament, but with a better first-round draw, they should have an opportunity to do so this time around.
Lewiston (3-5) opens up tournament play against Kellogg (3-5) at 7:30 p.m.
The Bengals struggled to find their identity earlier in the season, dropping their first four games. However, they’ve been slowly piecing it together, winning three of their last four.
Highlighting the girls’ team has been Zoie Kessinger who’s been a threat outside, and sophomore Addie McKarcher. McKarcher has been filling in nicely on the inside by getting easy layups and rebounds.
