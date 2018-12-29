Lewiston’s Donaven Santana was insistent.
He had to execute — if not, he would’ve had some folks in his ear.
See, like everyone else in the valley, Santana knew the circumstances; he understood that the Bengals and Lapwai hadn’t met since that famed day in 1989, when Lewiston snapped the Wildcats’ renowned 81-game winning streak.
Also, he definitely didn’t want to lose to his uncle Bob Sobotta’s Lapwai bunch, which boasts Santana’s lifelong friends in Payton Sobotta and Kendall Leighton.
He didn’t flinch.
Santana brushed aside his fellows for a moment and took control, compiling a game-high 27 points and leading his Bengals to a 66-48 handling of the Wildcats in the semifinals of the Avista Holiday Tournament at the Lewis-Clark State Activity Center.
Today at 4 p.m., Lewiston (3-4) gets Walla Walla in the championship game. Before that, the Clarkston and Lewiston girls will duel in the premature Golden Throne matchup for the title.
But out of all, the Friday afternoon tilt between Lewiston and Lapwai (6-2) was inarguably the most hyped and well-attended. It featured a litany of turning points, hair-raising moments and plain exhilarating basketball — but Lewiston owned more of those instances.
“Our size and our bench,” said Santana on what set the edge. “We had nine guys that could hurt them. ... I think they definitely knew they had to pay attention to (post Kyle Van Boeyen).”
He’s right. The 6-5 Van Boeyen (13 points) was a handful underneath, almost too much for the undersized Wildcats to manage. His — and George Forsmann’s — presence was enough to draw the attention inside, allowing Santana to wave his wand from the perimeter and create a lane to accomplish one of his many nifty scoop and scores.
Bengals coach Jayson Ulrich said controlling the paint was the primary emphasis, and that led to open looks elsewhere. He also mentioned how Santana practices “circus shots” like clockwork.
“Just a simple hesitation for one second, you bring your defender up on their toes, and that’s when you attack,” said Santana, who recently competed in a Hawaii international AAU tournament with Sobotta and Leighton. “I was watching for that; I had to know where the defenders’ balance was.”
Competitively balanced was something this back-and-forth bout was early. Lewiston’s Kash Lang, for example, would hit a 3 (he knocked in four total), then immediately be answered by Leighton, Sobotta or Titus Yearout, who combined for 41 points.
However, once Lewiston attained a double-digit advantage in the third, Lapwai found itself hard-pressed in closing the gap within striking distance.
They absolutely tried, though. At one point in the fourth, Lapwai’s scoring trio collaborated to cut the margin to 43-41. But again, the Bengals answered with precise offense and in large stifled Lapwai’s well-known run-and-gun style of play, likely evoking sighs of relief from the Lewiston faithful.
“(Lapwai) might play at the 1A level, but they’re a dang good team. ... That’s a quality win,” said Ulrich, who also noted how he felt as if Lewiston was the away team. “Even though we hadn’t played them in 29 years, it really felt like a hard rivalry.”
Lapwai (6-2)
Kendall Leighton 4 1-4 11, Titus Yearout 5 4-7 16, Sonny Wisdom 0 0-0 0, Tui Moliga 0 0-0 0, Sandro Domebo 0 0-0 0, Pox Young 0 0-0 0, Cameron Sullivan 2 1-2 5, Maceo Henry 0 0-0 0, Payton Sobotta 5 0-0 14, JJ Reuben 0 2-2 2. Totals 16 8-15 48.
Lewiston (3-4)
Jace McKarcher 0 0-0 0, Will Kokernak 0 0-0 0, Kash Lang 4 0-0 12, Dylan Johnson 1 0-0 3, Joel Mullikin 1 0-0 2, Connor Spencer 1 1-4 3, Donaven Santana 10 6-9 27, George Forsmann 3 0-0 6, Kyle Van Boeyen 4 5-6 13. Totals 24 12-29 66.
Lapwai 10 12 11 15—48
Lewiston 17 14 12 23—66
Three-point goals — Leighton 2, Yearout 2, Sobotta 3, Lang 4, Johnson, Santana. Total fouls — Lapwai 17, Lewiston 15. Fouled out — none.
Walla Walla 47, Wenatchee 39
The radio announcer for Walla Walla might’ve said it best — “guts, guts and more guts.”
Walla Walla accrued an 11-point lead in the first half, watched it slip from its grasp at the hands of a refusing-to-be-buried Wenatchee team, but did enough in the dwindling minutes to slip past the Panthers and into the Avista Holiday Tournament championship game, where it’ll meet Lewiston today at 4 p.m.
“I love their work ethic, they just don’t give up,” Blue Devils coach Mike Patterson said. “Things were rolling for us, our defense was playing really well. ... We knew they were gonna come back and make a run at us but we were able to withstand their run and make one of our own.”
Patterson said Wenatchee’s inside presence was the hardest Panther facet to combat, but Walla Walla (6-2) eventually began to beat the constant press, and one Blue Devil may have done it best.
Taylor Hamada finished with 14 points, and at a critical, one-possession juncture in the fourth, he glided into the paint, got fouled, finished off a flip in and hit his free throw.
It practically buried the Panthers (6-3), who were forced to foul throughout the remaining minutes.
Now, Walla Walla will make its fourth appearance in seven years in the championship.
“We’re just gonna go out and lay it all on the line,” Patterson said. “We want that championship as bad as anybody else. We’ll go out there and I guarantee we’ll battle for it.”
Walla Walla (6-2)
Dylan Ashbeck 2 7-10 11, Josiah Wik 0 0-0 0, Michael Cornia 3 0-1 7, Taylor Hamada 4 8-5 14, Dylan Sullivan 3 0-0 8, Jacob Coram 1 2-2 5, Mason Eacker-Rude 1 0-2 2. Totals 14 14-23 47.
Wenatchee (6-3)
Darius Carlson 6 3-8 15, Garrett Long 2 3-4 7, Evan Smith 0 0-0 0, Joe Dorey 0 0-0 0, JJ Jelsing 3 0-0 7, Riley Kunz 0 0-0 0, Nathan Blauman 3 0-0 6, Chase Loidhamer 2 0-0 4. Totals 16 6-12 39.
Walla Walla 15 15 6 11—47
Wenatchee 10 11 11 7—39
Three-point goals — Sullivan 2, Coram, Cornia, Hamada, Jelsing. Total fouls — Walla Walla 17, Wenatchee 19. Fouled out — Blauman.
Moscow 64, Clarkston 46
The Bears rallied from an early deficit to top Clarkston and advance to the fourth-place game of the Avista Holiday Tournament at the LCSC Activity Center.
The Bantams led 18-12 through the first quarter and 27-22 at the half, but Moscow (5-1) responded with back-to-back 21-point quarters in the second half to decisively turn the tables.
“We made adjustments that we wanted to do differently offensively,” said Moscow coach Josh Uhrig. “I felt Jaxon Skinner stepped up for us. ... Tru Allen was getting to the hole a lot on us early, so we tried to make some changes to stop his penetration. Just some slight changes and getting the ball in the hoop.”
Allen had a team-leading 15 points for Clarkston (2-7). Four Moscow players scored in double digits — Skinner had 17 points, Derek Rauch-Edwards scored 16, Gabe Quinnett had 15 and Benny Kitchel earned 10.
“It’s tough to defend a team when you can have balanced scoring like that,” said Uhrig.
Moscow next faces Eastmont today at 10 a.m.
MOSCOW (5-1)
Brayden Decker 0 0-0 0, Ryan Makamson 0 3-4 3, Alex Haeder 0 0-0 0, Gabe Quinnett 4 5-6 15, Derek Rauch-Edwards 4 7-8 16, Kyle Clary 0 0-0 0, Jaxon Skinner 8 1-3 17, Ben Postell 1 1-4 3, Benny Kitchel 2 6-7 10. Totals 19 23-32 64.
CLARKSTON (2-7)
Christian Robbins 0 0-0 0, Tru Allen 3 9-12 15, Alex Italia 1 0-0 3, Austin Roueche 2 2-2 8, Jaxson Allen 0 0-0 0, Kaeden Frazier 0 0-0 0, Gus Hagestad 2 4-6 9, Max Johnson 0 0-0 0, Colton Dudley 1 0-0 2, Brandton Chatfield 3 3-5 9, Tayler Garrett 0 0-1 0. Totals 12 18-26 46.
Moscow 12 10 21 21—64
Clarkston 18 9 9 10—46
Three-point goals — Quinnett 2, Rauch-Edwards, Italia, Roueche 2, Hagestad. Total fouls — Moscow 18, Clarkston 22. Fouled out — Chatfield.
JV — Moscow def. Clarkston
Eastmont 51, Muckleshoot Tribal 50
Eastmont of East Wenatchee held on for a tight victory over Muckleshoot Tribal of Auburn in a morning game. Eastmont improved to 6-4 while Muckleshoot slipped to 9-2 after its second loss in this tournament.
GIRLS
Clarkston 51, Walla Walla 42
Unlike the vast majority of scuffles this season, Clarkston didn’t appear to have any real edge in the midst of its semifinal game against Walla Walla.
After losing a 10-point lead and watching the Blue Devils take complete control, Clarkston coach Debbie Sobotta lauded her group’s perseverance — the Bantams overcame a double-digit deficit in the late stages, roared to an insurmountable lead in the final frame and finished with a “dramatic” win over Walla Walla.
“I just asked them to be that spark,” Sobotta said. “You’ve gotta win with second effort and it’ll start something. I had a few girls do that.”
Ashlyn Wallace’s stifling defense, Erika Pickett’s relief play down low, Mickala Jackson’s game-changing steals, Taylor Bogle’s “crazy defense” and Jalena Henry’s closeout offense did the trick.
Wallace scored 16, Henry tallied seven of her 11 points in the fourth quarter and Clarkston (9-0) eventually found its aggression and mobility, which noticeably wore down a once-staunch Walla Walla (4-4) group.
“Our energy changed in the second half,” Sobotta said. “In the first, we were slow, had poor body language and were just getting our butts kicked. ... Coming back with the win shows our resilience.”
Walla Walla (4-4)
Kysa Jausoro 0 0-0 0, Neliah Williams 0 0-0 0, Hannah Gilmore 4 4-6 12, Emmalynn Ogden 2 0-1 4, Monica Miller 1 0-2 3, Peyton Bergevin 3 8-10 16, Olivia Doepker 1 0-0 3, Michelle Diaz 0 0-0 0, Karyssa Olivares 0 4-4 4, Mia Huxoll 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 16-23 42.
Clarkston (9-0)
Jazmyne Woodbury 0 0-0 0, Ashlyn Wallace 5 6-8 16, Mickala Jackson 0 4-6 4, Maggie Ogden 0 0-0 0, Taylor Bogle 0 0-0 0, Erika Pickett 2 1-2 5, Mikayla Hill 1 0-2 2, AJ Sobotta 2 1-4 5, Lauren Johnson 0 7-9 7, Jalena Henry 4 3-4 11, Samantha Chatfield 0 1-2 1. Totals 14 23-37 51.
Walla Walla 5 23 8 6—42
Clarkston 15 6 12 18—51
Three-point goals — Bergevin 2, Miller, Doepker. Total fouls — Walla Walla 22, Clarkston 20. Fouled out — Ogden.
Lewiston 42, N. Central 33
Bengals coach Steve Lear “couldn’t have asked for anything more.”
His Lewiston troupe, which was palpably having a blast, prevailed with “heart, pride and determination,” sending itself past defending tournament champion North Central of Spokane and into the title game.
“Our goal was to run hard, tire ’em out and close on the shooters,” Lear said. “We did that, but sometimes we overclosed and got called for fouls. You can accept anything though, as long as they play like that.”
Caitlin Richardson had “absolutely her best game,” in which she dominated in the post, dropped 17 points and created a bulk of takeaways through “hustle.”
Meanwhile, Tai Bausch locked up the star of the Indians (7-3) in Quincy McDeid. McDeid canned six triples the day before, but only managed seven points on Friday.
Kendyll Kinzer chipped in 10 points, and hit some key freebies down the stretch.
“As a coach, I can fix them not running hard, not passing correctly, taking bad shots,” Lear said, “but I can’t fix the heart.”
N. Central (7-3)
Gabby Maston 0 0-1 0, Adria Blocker 0 2-2 2, Dakotah Chastain 1 2-2 4, Quincy McDeid 1 5-5 7, Kyara Sayers 3 2-2 10, Sara Patrick 2 2-2 6, Kayley Crockett 2 0-0 4. Totals 9 13-14 33.
Lewiston (5-5)
Jenika Ortiz 0 0-0 0, Hally Wells 2 2-2 6, Tai Bausch 1 0-0 2, Kendyll Kinzer 4 2-4 10, Anika Grogan 0 0-0 0, Gabby Johnson 2 0-0 4, Maya Eke 0 0-0 0, Karli Taylor 1 0-0 3, Caitlin Richardson 8 1-3 17. Totals 20 5-9 42
N. Central 7 11 6 9—33
Lewiston 6 10 13 13—42
Three-point goals — Sayers 2, Taylor. Total fouls — N. Central 10, Lewiston 15. Fouled out — none.
Moscow 42, Wenatchee 40
Moscow’s Makena Rauch hit the go-ahead bucket on a late layin — and the Bears held off Wenatchee to earn a shot at fourth-place today in the Avista Holiday Tournament.
Down two with five seconds left, Wenatchee initially tried to send the game to overtime by attacking the basket.
But Moscow’s defense collapsed on Wenatchee’s last-ditch drive — forcing the Panthers to attempt a buzzer-beating 3-pointer, which they airballed.
The Bears’ Rhea Anderson played a big role in her team’s win. She assisted on Rauch’s go-ahead score with under 10 seconds left and also led Moscow offensively with 15 points.
On what proved the game-winning basket, Rauch drew contact as she scored to set up a three-point play opportunity.
But despite being 5-for-6 at the line to that point, Rauch missed the ensuing free throw to leave it 42-40 Moscow with almost no time left.
Moscow outscored Wenatchee 19-8 in the fourth quarter, begging a question: Did the Bears and their continuous full-court pressure defense throughout the game finally wear down Wenatchee in the end?
“They were able to play really good defense when we needed it,” Moscow coach Karlee Wilson said of her players, “and it paid off.
“My girls definitely stepped up.”
MOSCOW (6-7)
Megan Watson 0 3-4 3, Makena Rauch 2 5-7 9, Sydnee Verlin 4 1-2 9, Peyton Claus 0 2-2 2, Peyton Watson 1 0-0 2, Rhea Anderson 5 1-2 15, Isabella Bazzoli 0 0-0 0, Maya Kowatch 0 0-0 0, Kayla Paine 1 0-0 2. Totals 13 12-17 42.
WENATCHEE (0-9)
Olivia Ramirez 1 0-0 2, Kami Worley 1 1-2 3, Missy Bennett 1 1-2 4, Josefina Albert 2 6-8 10, Isabel Pelayo 0 3-4 3, Emily Redman 3 0-0 7, Mady Peters 1 0-0 2, Kristen Sanford 3 3-3 9, Beth Chvilicek 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 14-20 40.
Moscow 2 11 10 19—42
Wenatchee 9 14 9 8—40
Three-point goals — Anderson 4, Bennett, Redman. Total fouls — Moscow 21, Wenatchee 18. Fouled out — none.
Lapwai 53, Eastmont 47
Lapwai coach Eric Spencer has made a deal with his team.
Every time one of his players hits the deck or takes a charge, he’ll treat his entire squad to pizza.
In their most recent contest, the Wildcats’ Sawaya Greene dove on the ground to secure a crucial possession, and fellow Wildcats Kelani Smith and Aurelia Ellenwood both took charges.
Those hustle plays helped Lapwai defeat Eastmont of Wenatchee, earning the Wildcats a chance to play for fourth-place today in the Avista Holiday Tournament, and securing Lapwai’s athletes some mouth-watering fare as well.
“If that’s what it takes (to boost their effort),” Spencer said, “I’m willing to buy (my team) pizza.”
With fourth place — and more pizza — on the line, Lapwai will face Moscow today at 8:30 a.m. back in the Activity Center.
LAPWAI (8-4)
Glory Sobotta 2 1-4 6, Raquel Domebo 2 0-2 6, Kalela Reuben 1 0-0 2, KC Lussoro 0 0-0 0, Aurelia Ellenwood 3 1-4 8, Kelani Smith 1 1-2 3, Julia Gould 1 0-0 2, Omari Mitchell 2 1-2 5, Grace Sobotta 4 2-4 10, Sayquis Greene 1 2-2 4, Sawaya Greene 3 1-2 7, Ciahna Oatman 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 9-20 53.
EASTMONT-EAST WENATCHEE (3-7)
Kaitlyn Cox 6 0-0 14, Cassidy Cunningham 0 0-0 0, Bekah Francis 0 0-0 0, Kaila Vara 0 0-0 0, Jayden Brown 7 3-8 19, Isley Kuske 0 0-0 0, Emily Hardie 0 0-0 0, Kaylynn Schmitten 1 1-2 3, Taylor Files 0 0-0 0, Megan Chandler 0 0-0 0, Kora Fry 0 3-6 3, Alexa Heimbigner 3 0-0 8. Totals 17 7-16 47.
Lapwai 14 14 10 15—53
Eastmont 17 10 6 14—47
Three-point goals — Gl. Sobotta, Domebo 2, Ellenwood, Cox 2, Heimbigner 2, Brown 2. Total fouls — Lapwai 15, Eastmont 16. Fouled out — Heimbigner.
JV — Lapwai def. Eastmont.