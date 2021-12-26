Avista Holiday hoops tourney returns next week

Once Santa lays his head to rest and the holiday season comes to a close, it’s back to business for 10 area basketball teams.
Lewiston, Clarkston, Lapwai, Grangeville, and Moscow’s boys and girls teams will all represent the area in the ninth annual Avista Holiday tournament, which starts at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Lewis-Clark State Activity Center.
Here’s a look at a collection of area teams competing.
Lapwai boys
Possibly the most intriguing team heading into the tournament is the Lapwai boys’ team.
The defending Idaho Class 1A Division I state champions are currently going through a gantlet of schools in larger classifications.
This challenge will continue at the Avista Holiday tournament.
The Wildcats are fresh off an 80-68 victory over 5A Coeur d’Alene on Dec. 18.
“The biggest test when you go against bigger schools is always going to be size,” Lapwai coach Zachary Eastman said. “If we can overcome that, I mean these guys have played in so many big games, they’ve faced adversity. We really feel we can go anywhere and win the game.”
Lapwai also took down 4A North Central 81-60 on Tuesday.
Eastman set up the Wildcats’ schedule to match them up with the best opponents to get them ready for the 1A DI state tournament.
By doing this, he wanted Lapwai to experience adversity and struggle, but so far, they’ve been on the winning side of these games.
“We need to keep playing as a team right now,” Eastman said. “We have a starting five where anyone can go off on any given night. We got to keep working on our defense.
The Lapwai boys will start off the tournament against Kellogg at 4:30 p.m.
“Our crowd has been there for all of our games,” Eastman said. “The kids are starting to realize that they aren’t just playing for themselves, they’re playing for our community. We consider this our first home game.
When you look at everything we’ve done so far, I think that’s the most impressive aspect of it all.”
Lewiston boys
The Lewiston boys have had an interesting start to their season. The Bengals (6-0) are currently undefeated and tied on top of the 5A Inland Empire League with Lake City (7-0).
“I’m happy with the wins but we need to work on our consistency,” Lewiston coach Jayson Ulrich said. “We finish quarters but we haven’t put together a complete game yet.”
The undefeated record doesn’t tell the whole story for Lewiston however. It’s largest margin of victory — eight points — came against Boise and Lakeland. The Bengals have won their six games by an average of five points.
“We’re coming out on the correct end of games that I don’t always feel like we should come out of,” Ulrich said. “I don’t think we’re playing our best basketball and I don’t think the kids think we’re playing our best basketball. We have a long way to go and having three days of basketball in a row will be a good measuring stick to see where we’re at.
Lewiston will open up the tournament against Grangeville (0-4) at 10 a.m.
Grangeville girls
An intriguing team that is making the trip to Lewiston for the Avista Holiday tournament is Grangeville.
Grangeville’s girls basketball team comes into the tournament at 5-2 and will face Lewiston (5-4) in the opening round at 9 a.m.
“It’s going to be a tough matchup,” Grangeville coach Michelle Barger said. “We are going to have to contain Katie Wessels. When we beat them last year she didn’t play.”
This matchup will quickly establish the difference between the two teams.
Is Grangeville able to compete against a Wessels-led Lewiston team? And can Lewiston get over its offensive woes to beat a lower-classification opponent on its home floor?
“We’ve had a lot of meetings on every player’s role on the team,” Lewiston coach Karlee Stefanchik said. “A lot of girls have stepped up in a specific role and are doing whatever it takes to win and be successful. It’s nice to see that confidence rise to even out our scoring a bit. It can’t just be Katie.”
Clarkston girls
The Clarkston girls basketball team has sneaky speed and might be the best 3-point shooting team in the tournament.
The Bantams will open the Avista Holiday Tournament against Post Falls at 6 p.m.
Clarkston boys
The Clarkston boys team finally found some continuity after playing three games in four days from Dec. 14-18 after not being able to play because of illnesses and injuries.
Clarkston is slowly starting to mold the pieces together, according to coach Justin Jones.
“I haven’t had my full team since the first day of tryouts,” Jones said. “I still don’t have my full team. It’s been a wild year. We’re very process-oriented, so when that process is rocky it’s hard to get the outcomes. But I like my team a lot now. It’s just about getting that continuity.”
The Bantams open up the tournament against Annie Wright of Tacoma at 7:30 p.m.
Lapwai girls
Of course, no one can forget the Lapwai girls will also be participating in the tournament.
Just like the boys, Lapwai is the team that no one wants to run into.
The Wildcats (7-0) haven’t gone out of their way to play schools in much bigger classifications like the boys, so the Avista Tournament will be its first look.
Lapwai will open the tournament against Soda Springs at 3 p.m.
Moscow girls
The Moscow (3-6) girls, though off to a slow start, have played against both Lewiston-Clarkston Valley teams.
The Bantams and Bears went down to the wire on Dec. 14, when they lost 39-36.
Their outcome against Lewiston wasn’t quite the same, however, losing 56-31.
Moscow will start off the tournament against Richland at 1:30 p.m.
Moscow boys
Two out of the three blemishes on Moscow’s 4-3 record came against two 5A Inland Empire League teams, Coeur d’Alene and Lake City.
The Bears’ offensive production has been electric so far. They’ve put up more than 70 points in three of their four wins.
“We want to be fast,” Moscow coach Josh Uhrig said. “We have a lot of guys that can score points at any given time, plus we make good decisions.”