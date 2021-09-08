Avista Utilties and the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics agreed to a new title sponsorship agreement, it was announced Tuesday.
As part of the new deal, the title of the end-of-season event remains the Avista NAIA World Series through 2025. However, the utilities company and the national organization announced Avista will be the sponsor of the opening round tournament that will take place. It will be known as the NAIA Opening Round presented by Avista.
“This is arguably the most successful NAIA championship event,” said Mike Tatko, Avista regional business manager for the Lewis-Clark region. “The addition of the Opening Round presented by Avista only strengthens our partnership with L-C State and the NAIA.”
Avista has been the title sponsor of the World Series since returning to Lewiston in 2000.
The opening round tournament takes place May 16-19, then the World Series will be May 27-June 3.