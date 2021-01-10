BOISE — What took 17 days could have taken 17 minutes, but the Boise State football team ended up with the coach many wanted from the start.
Former Boise State linebacker and assistant coach Andy Avalos, who has spent the past two seasons as the defensive coordinator at Oregon, officially was announced Saturday as the Broncos’ new coach.
He replaces Bryan Harsin, who left for Auburn on Dec. 22.
“This is a dream come true, and a very humbling opportunity for myself and my family to be back in this program,” Avalos said in a statement. “I’m excited to get back around the players I have missed the last two years, and to provide an elite experience for all the young men in the Boise State football program.”
The Idaho Press first reported Friday that Avalos was expected to be named the coach. Fox Sports reported Avalos received a five-year contract worth around $1.5 million per season.
Avalos met in person Thursday with new Boise State athletic director Jeramiah Dickey in Eugene, Ore., before agreeing to a deal.
Montana State coach Jeff Choate and USC offensive coordinator Graham Harrell were the other two finalists for the job, according to sources.
Avalos will be officially introduced during a virtual press conference at noon today
WSU’s Borghi to return next season
PULLMAN — Star running back Max Borghi of Washington State posted a Twitter message Saturday that reinforced the commonly held notion he plans to remain in school and play this football season.
“2021 the year of 21!” he wrote, alluding to his jersey number. “Excited to run it back with my boys!!! Let’s do something special.”
The junior was sidelined with a back injury for the first three of the Cougars’ four games in 2020. Chiefly for that reason, he wasn’t expected to leave school early for the NFL draft.