Kamiah High’s Austin Bullock began the season as a backup wide receiver but was thrust into a starting role several weeks ago when the player ahead of him got hurt. Bullock, a sophomore, made the most of his opportunity in his team’s 48-6 win over Genesee.
He caught three touchdown passes and added three more receptions for a total of 159 yards. For that effort, online Tribune readers voted him Prep Athlete of the Week.
“We decided to give him a shot (at receiver) and he’s done a really nice job,” Kamiah coach Nels Kludt said. “He started getting some reps there and earned that spot.”
Many of the Bullock’s yards came after the catch, Kludt said.
“We’ve got a short passing game set off most of our running plays and we do a little screen action out there and he’s taken quite a few of those screens and turned them into touchdowns,” Kludt said. “He’s got good speed, he’s really quick and has pretty nice hands.
“After that game, he’s got a ton of confidence now in what we’re doing offensively and he’s definitely a threat to catch it and take it the distance (at) pretty much any point in time.”
Kludt described Bullock as “tough” for his ability in the past to “play through a lot of pain.”
“He’s been nicked up, even on the JV (last year),” Kludt said. “But he’ll always play through it. Definitely mentally tough.”
Off the field, Kludt described Bullock as unassuming and hard-working.
“He’s a nice, quiet kid, doesn’t say a lot,” Kludt said.