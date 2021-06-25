In his homeland of England, his quest is overshadowed by that of superstar Mo Farah. In his temporary home in America, though, he could be gunning for an anecdotal local precedent.
Sam Atkin, the former Lewis-Clark State runner who now serves as an assistant at the college, is competing this week in the British Olympic track and field trials in Manchester, eyeing a ticket to Tokyo in either the 10,000- or the 5,000-meter run.
If successful, he might be the first Lewiston “resident” ever to compete in the Olympics. The quote marks are necessary because he’s strictly a British citizen — no two ways about it.
But he’s been based in Lewiston for a decade, has assisted LCSC track and cross country coach Mike Collins for four years — he even lives with Collins’ family these days — and is an integral part of the local track community.
If he makes it to Tokyo, nobody here will be shy about expressing pride in the fact.
Lewiston-area history expert Steven Branting said Thursday he’s “done a pretty exhaustive search of the archives” and hasn’t definitively identified any Lewiston resident who’s participated in the Olympics.
Here again, “official” is an operative word, because the late Eleanor Vogelsong, who lived in Lewiston for more than four decades, received an honorary gold medal at the 1924 Games as a member of the Edmonton Grads, who won four unofficial titles in women’s basketball tournaments associated with the Olympics, long before that sport became sanctioned by the International Olympic Committee.
Atkin could be facing long odds in his 5,000-meter race today, but he has high hopes of making the cut in the 10,000.
That’s where Farah comes in. The four-time Olympic champion, now 38, has yet to qualify for the Tokyo Games, having failed to meet the 10,000 qualifying standard earlier this month.
His final chance in that event comes today in an invitational race associated with the Trials. Atkin is one of only two Brits who’ve met the qualifying standard in that event, so Atkin won’t be running today.
There’s a chance that, if Farah and other runners run extremely well today, officials will need to make a judgment call when — probably Monday — choosing the three-man Olympic delegation in the 10,000.
Collins doesn’t seem worried about Atkin’s chances, but he isn’t celebrating quite yet.
“I expect him to be named for the 10K,” he said, “but you know how politics affects this stuff sometimes.”
Farah also is entered in the 5,000 on Saturday, but the favorites could be Andy Butchart and Marc Scott, according to the British website Athleticsweek.com.
The story mentions five other contenders before getting to Lewiston’s favorite:
“Another interesting entry is Sam Atkin, who has not raced this year but ran an Olympic qualifier 10,000m last December, a day after running a 13:18.57 5000m.”
The writer was referring to a meet at San Juan Capistrano, Calif., where Atkin eclipsed the British Olympic qualifying standard in the 10K by clocking 27 minutes, 26.58 seconds — just a day after falling three seconds short of the 5K standard.
But while training at the U.S. Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs early this year, frigid weather chased Atkin into some indoor training that might have worked against him.
“He ran more on a treadmill than he should have — treadmills tend to irritate Achilles if you’re not used to them,” Collins said. “He’s full strength now, and it’s just a matter of getting the conditioning back where it needs to be.”
And he’s got some time to accomplish that. The Olympics begin July 23.
In the meantime, part of the point of running the 5,000 is that Atkin has competed sparingly this year and could stand to show British officials — and maybe himself as well — that he’ll be ready for Tokyo when the time comes.
