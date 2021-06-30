Atkin makes British Olympic team

Lewis-Clark State assistant coach Sam Atkin was nominated for selection to the British Olympic track and field team Tuesday, a tangible precedent for Atkin and an intangible one for the Idaho town where he has trained for a decade.
The Summer Olympics in Tokyo begins July 23, and Atkin is entered in the men’s 10,000-meter run set for July 30.
He was one of only two Englishmen to achieve the Olympic qualifying mark for the event, but an Achilles injury early this year sidelined him for a stretch and left his fate somewhat in doubt. He apparently put that to rest by placing fifth in the 5,000 at the British Trials last week in Manchester, all but assuring himself his first Olympic berth.
Atkin, 28, is unambiguously a British citizen, but he has lived in Lewiston since joining the LCSC track and cross country teams as a freshman in 2011. He won two NAIA track titles for the Warriors and has assisted coach Mike Collins in both sports since 2017.
If he indeed participates in the Games, it’s thought he’ll be the first Lewiston “resident” — an unofficial term in his case — to do so, according to research by area history expert Steven Branting.
Other Olympians had strong ties to Lewiston.
Thad McArthur, who placed eighth in the men’s modern pentathlon in the 1952 Summer Olympics in Helsinki, Finland, was the son of eventual Lewiston residents Joe and Helen McArthur. But the couple didn’t move to Lewiston until after Thad had enrolled at the University of Washington and confirmed his residence in the Seattle area.
And the late Eleanor Vogelsong, who was awarded an honorary gold medal at the 1924 Olympics in Paris as the first captain of the Edmonton Grads — an enormously successful Canadian women’s basketball team — later worked as a stenographer at Potlatch Corp. in Lewiston for 19 years.
Atkin reached a peak moment in his running career in December in San Juan Capistrano, Calif., when on successive days he posted personal records of 13 minutes, 18.57 seconds in the 5,000 and 27:26.58 in the 10,000, qualifying for the Olympics in the longer race. Before that, his top accomplishment had been an eighth place in the 3,000 at the European Indoor Championship in 2019.
The Brits’ only other Olympic entry in the 10,000 is Marc Scott, whose best time is 27:10.41.
Atkin’s Achilles injury early this year disrupted his conditioning, and he’ll spend the next month trying to regain that form. It might involve a return to the United States, where high-level training is more accessible. Collins, who still coaches Atkin, recently said that high-altitude work in Colorado or Arizona could be in the works. Also, the English distance-running crew is planning similar similar training in France.
Grummert may be contacted at daleg@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2290.