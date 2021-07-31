In theory, torrid conditions at the Tokyo Olympics could have worked in Sam Atkin’s favor. As it turned out, the heat might have been his undoing — indirectly.
The Lewis-Clark State assistant coach appeared to struggle with mid-race congestion and a lingering Achilles’ tendon injury Friday, failing to finish the men’s 10,000-meter run at Japan National Stadium.
After possibly aggravating the injury within a pack of runners by stepping on the metal rail that circles the inside of the track, Atkin dropped out in obvious pain about midway through the race.
Hence a moment of anticlimax in a lifelong quest for Atkin, 28, who grew up in a working-class town in England, competed at the NAIA level for LCSC and worked his way up from obscurity to claim his first Olympic berth.
“I’ll be honest — he’ll be back,” said his coach, Mike Collins, who heads the LCSC track and cross country programs.
“He was noticeably limping when he stepped off the track,” said Collins, who spoke by phone from Lewiston after the pandemic had dashed his hopes of attending the Games in person. “It had to have been bad enough that he questioned, ‘Is this smart to do?’ Otherwise, there’s no way he’s not going to finish that race.”
The temperature at race time, 8:30 p.m. in Tokyo, was a humid 86 degrees, prompting runners to adopt a slow pace despite a brazenly swift start by Stephen Kissa. The tempo picked up, then slowed again.
That the premier entrants — for example, Kissa’s compatriots from Uganda, Joshua Cheptegei and Jacob Kiplomo — declined to go out aggressively could have played into the hands of Atkin, whose personal record of 27 minutes, 26.58 seconds is far behind theirs. It seemed possible he could finish in the top half of a 25-man field.
“They weren’t going fast, and I was like, this is perfect,” Collins said. “This is right in his wheelhouse. But with slower paces you also get everybody all packed together, and that makes it pretty challenging.”
Especially for someone who’s been hurt. Atkin posted his PR in December, meeting the Olympic qualifying standard, then took up winter training in Colorado. Driven indoors by icy conditions, he worked extensively on treadmills and developed an Achilles problem that sidelined him for weeks. The race was his first 10,000 this year.
“Around 4K or so, he was in good shape,” Collins said. “They picked up the pace and he handled it well. And then it slowed back down.”
Atkin appeared to clip the rail, and “within 30 seconds his pace was off,” Collins said. “Either he lost concentration — which I don’t think is what happened — or that Achilles said, ‘Hey, something’s not right.’”
Not long after, he limped onto the infield.
The surprise winner was Selemon Barega of Ethiopia, timed in 27:43.22, followed by Cheptegei in 27:43.63 and Kiplomo in 27:43.88.
Grant Fisher of the U.S. took fifth in 27:46.39. The only Brit aside from Atkin to have qualified, Marc Scott, placed 14th. Kissa, the front-runner, dropped out with five laps remaining.
Atkin originally had planned to compete in a couple of post-Olympics meets on the Diamond League circuit before returning to Lewiston and helping Collins prepare for the LCSC cross country season. But his injury could disrupt his timetable.
