Lewiston, ID (83501)

Today

Rain and snow in the morning transitioning to light rain in the afternoon. High 38F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 80%..

Tonight

Rain showers in the evening with precipitation turning to a mixture of rain and snow overnight. Low 36F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 60%.