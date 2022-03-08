Having medaled while wrestling against the boys field a year earlier, Skyla Zimmerman of Moscow swept to the title in the 113-pound division of the inaugural Idaho girls high school state championship late last month at Eagle High School.
A junior, Zimmerman finished her season with a 30-1 record and won recognition as the Tribune’s Prep Athlete of the Week.
“She had a fantastic state tournament,” coach Pat Amos said. “Totally dominated her weight class. I truly believe Skyla’s not only the best girl wrestler in the state of Idaho at 113, but she has to be considered one of the best female wrestlers in the state of Idaho, period.”
“I think it was good getting to see people that were also the same gender as me,” said Zimmerman, whose younger sister Keira took third place at State in the 106-pound division. “I had the same strengths as they did.”
Outside of the high school wrestling season, Zimmerman keeps active in both wrestling and judo, cross-pollinating elements of each combat form with the other. She will next compete in the Colorado Springs Folkstyle Nationals two weeks from now, then at events in Fargo, N.D., and Las Vegas.
Zimmerman hopes to win another state title her senior year and go on to a collegiate wrestling career.