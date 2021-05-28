Normally, the trek each year here to the Avista NAIA World Series begins on the back diamonds of some minor-league baseball complex. Sometimes, the road begins on a field of dreams. It also typically begins in the weight room, on the treadmill, in the batting cages and on the practice field.
But the road to the 2021 Series took a different, unexpected turn that had nothing to do with the fundamentals of the game. The hundreds of athletes who have descended upon the valley could never have imagined what would happen after the last out was recorded at Harris Field almost two years ago.
Now, just as the United States begins to reopen as the COVID-19 pandemic has started to subside, the annual event that is the culmination of all of those players’ hard work has returned and begins again today.
“It’s been a big buildup for us,” third-year Lewis-Clark State coach Jake Taylor said. “It’s been a year-and-a-half in the making, but we’re excited to be here.
“With the way things transpired last year for everybody in the country, and around the world, it was such an awkward time in our history. But the players have been working hard, as have all the teams here, and throughout the country, even the ones that didn’t make it. We’re just excited to be back on the field playing.”
The 10-team, weeklong tournament starts with four games of action. Eighth-seeded Keiser (36-16) takes on ninth-seeded LSU Shreveport (44-14) at 8:30 a.m., followed by No. 4 seed Oklahoma Wesleyan (49-9) against No. 5 seed Georgia Gwinnett (46-10) at around 11:30 a.m.
The afternoon/evening session features a pair of new teams and a marquee matchup. Seventh-seeded IU Southeast (48-14), playing here for the first time, will meet fellow rookie and 10th-seeded Concordia (Neb.) (42-10) at 3 p.m. In the final contest of the day, longtime Series veterans Faulkner (Ala.) (38-10) will play the host Warriors (41-4) sometime after 7 p.m., depending on the length of the earlier games and the opening ceremonies, which this year will take place on the big board in right field.
All times are subject to change.
Sure, it’s about a return to normalcy. But for some, it’s about dealing with the fallout of real life.
Keiser enters off a rollercoaster of emotions this year. Just before the season began, Derek Becker, who transferred to the school during the offseason, was murdered in his apartment. He likely would have been the starting second baseman for the Seahawks this season.
His teammates honor him with a No. 7 patch on the side of their caps in his memory.
Coach Brook Fordyce said his team has been through so much this season and he’s proud of them for standing tall throughout.
“It’s so much about being a human being,” said Fordyce, a former major league player. “We lost a teammate and that obviously shocked us. It puts life into perspective. It’s not about baseball anymore. We’re thankful for what we have and thankful for who we are and where we are in life. And for them, they grew as people and really matured.
“And then it came out on the baseball field. So, on the baseball aspect, I’m proud of them. But more of dealing with adversity and getting through it, and still going through it, in a positive manner so that we can be productive going forward.”
The past five seasons, Central Methodist (46-6) had earned its way into an Opening Round tournament. All five times it was prevented from making a trip here.
So for the Eagles, who are the No. 2 seed and won’t see action until approximately 6:30 p.m. Saturday against either IU Southeast or Concordia, just having the experience to being here is something they’ve been waiting their whole lives for.
“We’re excited to be here, and to play for a national championship,” CMU coach Nate Breland said. “It’s nice to turn the page on (the adversity) and look forward.
“We seem to fall short and figure out ways not to get here. So for my senior group, who has led us so strong this year and have been driven to get us here, for us to punch the ticket and get here I think it means a lot, for our guys, our younger guys, our institution and our town.”
As for the local favorites and their players?
“I think it will be like any big game coming into it,” Taylor said. “You’ll definitely get the butterflies and the nerves and the palm sweat, but once you start playing, I’d like to think that we’ll just be focused on playing the game, playing our game.
“We’ve had a great season up to this point. We’ve had a good last couple of weeks of practice, so we’re healthy and we’re excited.”
Fordyce probably summed up what everybody is thinking.
“It’s amazing because when you write a story and you have to follow all of the instructions to achieve all of the things, everything that we said was going to happen, happened,” he said. “Adversity, good times, bad times. So to see some truth and some honesty come out for all of us, and then we get to where we wanted to be and the blueprint worked, it’s a testament to us and the kids that we can do this.”
