When coach Nate Breland was playing at Central Methodist in the mid-2000s, “winning nine, 10, 12 games a season was acceptable.”
After graduating in 2006, Breland hung around as a conditioning coach, and ultimately made the move up to the top job at the Fayette, Mo., school in 2013. His Eagles found new momentum and broke the school record for wins with 44 in 2016, qualifying for the program’s first national Opening Round appearance.
Fast forward five years, and Central Methodist (46-6) has taken the next step and claimed its first berth to the Avista NAIA World Series — as the second seed to boot. The Eagles, who earned the regular-season Heart of America Conference title and have won 13 of their past 14 games, punched their ticket here with a 7-2 win May 20 against William Carey.
And being a top-two seed has its perks. Central Methodist will not play today and will take on the winner of the Concordia-IU Southeast game at 6:30 p.m. Saturday. CMU defeated IUSE 10-3 in February, and has not faced Concordia this year, but Breland has familiarity with that team, as it is nearby and plays many opponents in his conference.
“We’ll just do what we do all year,” Breland said. “We’re just going to play our brand of baseball. If we lose, it’s because somebody beat us, not because we outsmarted ourselves. We’re just going to line up a few things and see where we’re at.”
Breland credits this season’s success in part to a dedicated core of “COVID seniors” who have returned for an extra year to achieve the glory denied to them in 2020.
“We’re just loaded with 22-to-24-year-old guys, you know,” he said.
Nick Merkel, a 6-foot-7 junior from Spokane who used to attend the Series as a fan growing up, is one of the Eagles’ two starting pitchers along with COVID senior Mason Swellenbach, who was a 2019 All-American honorable mention.
Leading the way at bat for CMU is junior first baseman Logan Haring, who has notched 19 home runs this season and broken a school career hit record previously held by Breland.
“It was probably one of the coolest moments for me as a coach to see that,” Breland said. “Humble kid, simple kid. He believes in this place; he has the CMU tattoo on his forearm. He’s one of those buy-in kids that every coach would wish they had in the program.”
Senior Sergio Macias has hit 16 homers of his own and led the team in batting average at .410.
“We’re just a high-energy team,” Breland said. “Very chattery dugout; an excited team, and we just do a lot of different things, man. ... We’re just going to take it one day at a time. We’re excited to have the opportunity, and if we’re going to make the trip up here, we might as well try to win the thing.”