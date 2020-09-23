SEATTLE — The postseason hopes the Seattle Mariners have been clinging to down the stretch of this shortened season faded a bit more Tuesday night at T-Mobile Park.
Seattle (24-31) realistically needed a sweep of the Astros in this three-game series to keep the pressure on their American League West rivals this final week, but won’t get one now.
A night after an offensive burst in the later innings lifted Seattle to a series-opening win against the Astros, the bats went silent, the bullpen served up five runs to break a tie in the decisive sixth, and the Mariners stumbled to a 6-1 loss.
With five games to play, Seattle now sits four games behind Houston in the AL West with five games to play. Considering the Astros own the head-to-head tiebreaker, the Mariners would not only need to win today’s finale to stay in contention for the division’s second playoff berth, they would also have to sweep the A’s in four games this weekend, and the Astros would have to drop all four of their games to last-place Texas for the Mariners to pass them. Seattle is now also half a game back of the Angels in the division. The Mariners are four games back of Toronto in the AL wild-card race, which offers another still attainable path.
But the hopes of ending a 19-year playoff drought in Seattle are now bleak.
“The whole plan all year was to continue to get better, and I believe we have,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said. “There’s going to be nights like tonight when you’re running a 23-year-old starter out there and trying to piece it together that it just doesn’t happen for you.
“But I’m really happy with the way we’ve been playing. We’ve been pretty consistent. We played good defense again tonight. I thought (Jake) Fraley (had) a nice play. J.P. (Crawford) lays out for a ball. Doing those little things, some nights you’re going to get the big hits, some nights you’re not.”
The Mariners fought early, but never led in the deflating loss. Ljay Newsome, who hadn’t thrown more than four innings in three starts for Seattle this season since taking Taijuan Walker’s rotation spot after Walker was traded to Toronto, did what was needed to keep the Mariners in a tight game.
“I thought his results were good,” Servais said. “The plan going into the game was let him go through the lineup twice, and he was able to do that and kept us right there.”
After allowing a two-out, RBI single to Kyle Tucker in the first, Newsome retired the next eight batters and 11 of his final 13.
Crawford aided Newsome, likely saving a run in the fourth when he fully extended to snare a liner off Alex Bregman’s bat. Tucker doubled to the corner in right moments later, but Newsome didn’t allow another run after the first, completing 4 innings.
“I felt like I could have kept going, but I’m happy with what I did,” Newsome said. “I fought through everything, so it felt good.”
With the order flipping over for the third time, the Mariners turned to Casey Sadler, who worked cleanly out of the fifth, but allowed a solo homer to Michael Brantley to lead off the sixth that gave the Astros a decisive 2-1 lead.
Sadler allowed another base hit to Tucker and two walks before he was pulled with two outs. He threw a pair of wild pitches that scored another Astros run.
The inning only got worse from there.
Brandon Brennan threw only three pitches before Maldonado hammered a three-run homer into Seattle’s bullpen in left field to make it 6-1.
The Mariners managed just one run, in the first inning, on a Kyle Seager double that scored Crawford.
Houston Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Springer cf 5 0 1 0 Crawford ss 4 1 2 0
Altuve 2b 5 0 0 0 France 2b 3 0 0 0
Brantley dh 4 2 1 1 Lewis cf 4 0 0 0
Bregman 3b 4 0 2 0 Seager 3b 4 0 2 1
Tucker lf 5 1 4 1 Torrens c 4 0 1 0
Gurriel 1b 4 1 0 0 White 1b 4 0 0 0
Correa ss 3 0 0 0 Lopes dh 3 0 0 0
Reddick rf 3 1 0 0 Fraley lf 3 0 0 0
Maldonado c 3 1 1 3 Ervin rf 3 0 1 0
Totals 36 6 9 5 Totals 32 1 6 1
Houston 100 005 000 — 6
Seattle 100 000 000 — 1
DP—Houston 1, Seattle 0. LOB—Houston 9, Seattle 5. 2B—Tucker (12), Seager (10). HR—Brantley (5), Maldonado (6). SB—Tucker (7), Brantley (2).
IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
Valdez W, 5-3 7 5 1 1 0 8
Paredes 1 1 0 0 0 1
James 1 0 0 0 0 2
Seattle
Newsome 4 4 1 1 0 1
Sadler L, 1-2 1 2 4 4 2 0
Brennan 1 2 1 1 1 2
Lail 2 1 0 0 2 2
HBP—Newsome (Correa), Valdez (France). WP—Valdez, Sadler(2).
T—3:06.