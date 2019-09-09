Astros erupt on Mariners for 21 runs

HOUSTON — Gerrit Cole had a special game on his 29th birthday Sunday.
If not for Shed Long’s homer into the short porch in left field, the day would have been perfect.
Cole allowed one hit with 15 strikeouts in a season-high eight innings , and the Houston Astros routed Félix Hernández and the Seattle Mariners 21-1 to complete a four-game sweep.
“He makes it look pretty easy,” Astros manager AJ Hinch said. “He was locked in command-wise, stuff-wise, intensity-wise.”
Cole (16-5) walked none in winning his 12th straight decision and joined Pedro Martinez as the only pitchers in major league history with 14 or more strikeouts in three straight games. Cole leads the major league with a career-high 281 strikeouts, and his 2.73 ERA in second in the AL behind the 2.52 for teammate Justin Verlander.
One of the toughest parts of Cole’s day was staying loose while the Astros created long innings.
“I’m not complaining, but it was challenging a couple times when you’re scoring that many runs,” he said. “But I guess I’m always up for a challenge.”
After beating Baltimore 23-2 earlier this season, Sunday’s win made the Astros the first team to win two games by 20 or more runs in a season since the New York Yankees did it three times in 1939, according to STATS.
“The team offense was incredible today,” Hinch said. “We put up good at-bat after good at-bat. We scored double-digit runs before we hit our first single. That’s the kind of day it was. It was a special day for our offense.”
Hernández (1-6) tied his career high, allowing 11 runs. He lasted just two-plus innings and gave up seven hits.
Seattle Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Gordon ss 3 0 0 0 Springer rf 7 2 1 4
Moore ss 1 0 0 0 Altuve 2b 3 1 1 0
Long 2b 3 1 1 1 Stubbs pr-lf 1 3 1 0
Nola 1b-3b 3 0 0 0 Bregman ss 2 1 1 0
Seager 3b 2 0 0 0 Straw pr-ss 3 3 3 1
Court 1b 1 0 0 0 Alvarez dh 6 1 4 6
Narvaez c 3 0 0 0 Diaz 1b-2b 4 1 2 2
Vogelbach dh 3 0 0 0 Tucker lf-1b 5 2 2 3
Lopes lf 3 0 0 0 Toro 3b 5 3 2 0
Bishop cf 3 0 0 0 Maldonado c 5 3 2 1
Broxton rf 3 0 0 0 Marisnick cf 6 1 3 2
Totals 28 1 1 1 Totals 47 21 22 19
Seattle 000 100 000 — 1
Houston 049 021 50x — 21
E—Gordon (9). LOB—Seattle 0, Houston 10. 2B—Toro 2 (2), Altuve (25), Alvarez 3 (22), Diaz (8), Tucker 2 (3), Maldonado (4), Stubbs (2). HR—Long (2), Marisnick (10), Springer (31).
IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Hernandez L,1-6 2 7 11 7 2 1
Swanson 1 3 2 2 1 1
LeBlanc 3 6 3 3 2 5
McClain 1 5 5 5 2 0
Grotz 1 1 0 0 0 1
Houston
Cole W,16-5 8 1 1 1 0 15
Devenski 1 0 0 0 0 2
Hernandez pitched to 7 batters in the 3rd.
HBP—Hernandez (Bregman).
Umpires—Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Joe West; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Nick Mahrley.
T—2:50. A—35,569 (41,168).