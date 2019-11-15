WHEN/WHERE
6 tonight, Asotin
RECORDS/SEEDS
Asotin 8-1 (No. 8), Tri-Cities Prep 9-1 (No. 9)
CONTEXT
In 2017, the Panthers beat the Jags in the opening round of the Washington Class 2B state tournament, where these former league opponents will meet again. This marks Asotin’s fourth trip to State in five years.
PLAYERS TO KNOW
Dylan Landrus, Jack Gilmore and Brayden Barnea together boast 1,644 rushing yards for Asotin — but what most impresses their coach is what they do when they’re not carrying the ball.
“I think the biggest thing is just their unselfishness,” Jim Holman said. “They don’t pout when other guys are getting carries.
“There’s no jealousy.”
POSITION TO WATCH
Asotin’s defensive backs will face their toughest test of the season in quarterback Dante Maiuri (2,876 passing yards, 30 touchdowns).
“He’s going to put it up 40 to 50 times,” Holman said.