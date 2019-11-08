WHEN/WHERE
6 tonight, Asotin.
RECORDS
Northwest Christian 1-8, Asotin 7-1.
STORY LINE
Asotin will shoot for its fourth trip to the Washington Class 2A state tournament in five years when it takes on the Crusaders from Colbert in a Washington Class 2B crossover. The Crusaders beat Asotin last year in this round, 23-20. The Panthers earned the right to host the game by beating Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 14-13 last week.
PLAYERS TO KNOW
Brayden Barnea seemingly does everything for the Panthers. In addition to kicking extra points (he’s 23-for-25, including the game-winner last week) and field goals (4-for-5), he also leads Asotin in tackles (70) and rushing touchdowns (6). Dylan Landrus paces the Panthers in rushing with 710 yards.
TREND
The Panthers last week threw two interceptions and also fumbled away the ball — two things they can’t afford to do if they’re going to make a playoff push, coach Jim Holman said.
“It wasn’t pretty,” Holman said, “but we got it done when we needed to. And the bottom line is we got the win.”