ASOTIN — Tri-Cities Prep quarterback Dante Maiuri threw a touchdown pass three plays into the game and the Jaguars from Pasco went on to defeat Asotin Friday in the opening round of the Washington Class 2B state tournament, 37-0.
Maiuri finished with four touchdown passes, his first on a 74-yard screen.
“We started the game exactly the way we’d wanted,” Asotin coach Jim Holman said. “We came out, we stuffed the run, batted a pass down.
“And then on third-and-long, we gave up the (score) and we’re just not built to come back.”
Maiuri threw two more first-half touchdowns, both to receiver Landon Amato.
“I was just thinking, ‘Hold on to the ball,” Amato said of his first scoring catch, which came with 5:29 left in the first quarter on a 16-yard slant that he bounced to the outside.
Amato’s second touchdown — on a 7-yard reception that gave the Jags a three-score lead with 33 seconds left in the second quarter — came shortly after Asotin fumbled away the ball at its own 11-yard line.
“That was a great confidence boost,” Maiuri said. “Once you’re over a team by 21, you’re like, ‘We’ve got this.’ And then we just kept pushing.”
Asotin committed a slew of turnovers and started off the second half with one. A Panther fumble 14 seconds into the third quarter set up a seven-play, 61-yard drive that Mauri capped with his final touchdown throw of the game to give TCP a 28-point lead.
“When you don’t play against (the Air Raid) very often, it’s tough to defend,” TCP coach Dan Whitsett said. “We know we’re a tough matchup.”
TCP (10-1) will play Onalaska in the quarterfinal round next week. Asotin finished its season 8-2.
“It didn’t end like we obviously wanted it to end, but I think anyone who knows the situation knows these guys overachieved,” Holman said. “It’s painful and it hurts, but hopefully — as the smoke clears and the sun rises tomorrow — these guys will eventually look back on their accomplishments and the good season that it was.”
“I’m proud of them.”
Tri-Cities Prep 14 7 9 7—37
Asotin 0 0 0 0—0
Tri-Cities Prep — Noah Elliott 74 pass from Dante Maiuri (Drew Axel kick)
Tri-Cities Prep — Landon Amato 16 pass from Maiuri (Axel kick)
Tri-Cities Prep — Amato 7 pass from Maiuri (Axel kick)
Tri-Cities Prep — Jacob Levy 1 pass from Maiuri (Axel kick)
Tri-Cities Prep — Elliott sack for safety
Tri-Cities Prep — Kaden Harrison 44 run (Axel kick)
Edelman may be contacted at bedelman@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2277.