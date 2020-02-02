Noah Renzelman appreciates small-town life. The Asotin High senior likes it so much that he cited it as one of the cardinal reasons he signed with the Walla Walla Community College baseball team. Renzelman will pitch for WWCC when he begins his college career in the spring of 2021. He signed with the Warriors this fall.
“Of the choices I had, Walla Walla (CC) just seemed to suit me best,” Renzelman said. “Just (based on the) campus size and what I wanted.
“The campus size, I didn’t want anything too big. Asotin’s a small place, so I wanted to keep it smaller. And (WWCC) appealed to me because the baseball program’s pretty good and I like to be on good teams.”
He certainly has been during his high school career. Renzelman helped Asotin win its first baseball state title in more than 30 years during the spring of 2019. Renzelman, then a junior, threw a complete-game, four-hit shutout to beat Kalama 2-0 in the Washington Class 2B title game. He had eight punchouts in that contest and 13 in a 5-0 Regional win against Columbia. Renzelman finished the season with a 1.4 ERA.
“The fact that he’s moving on is not an accident,” Asotin coach Jim Holman said of Renzelman, who is the fourth Panther in three years to sign with a college baseball team.
Added Holman, “It’s a result of hard work, setting goals and getting after them.”
Renzelman is the son of Monte and Jamie Renzelman. Monte said he knew his son had potential when he hit his first home run at age 9.
“(Noah) started out baseball before he was even walking, hitting the ball over the fence in the backyard,” Monte said, “so we knew that he had some potential in the sport.
“We even signed him up for Little League before his age. I remember writing a letter to the Little League people saying, ‘Hey, this kid is able to do it.’”