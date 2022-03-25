In the wake of the Miami Dolphins’ recent signing of three-time Pro Bowl offensive lineman Terron Armstead, it forced the team to make a decision on Jesse Davis, and the former Asotin standout was one of two players the Dolphins released Thursday.
Davis, a fifth-year pro who also was a standout at the University of Idaho, was one of the Dolphins’ most versatile linemen they had. In fact, Davis started 72 games in the past five seasons in four different positions.
However, Miami clearly was moving in a different direction and Davis essentially was a salary-cap casualty. The Dolphins re-signed defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah to a $65 million deal, put the franchise tag on tight end Mike Gesicki (worth $10.9 million), signed nine free agents from other teams, also retained several of their own. The final straw probably was the five-year, $75 million deal Armstead got as well as the signing of receiver Tyreek Hill from Kansas City, who inked a four-year, $120 million extension that makes him the highest paid receiver in the NFL.
Davis, a 6-foot-6, 318-pound 30-year-old began his career as a member of the Seattle Seahawks’ practice squad after signing as a free agent on May 2, 2015. However, the Seahawks waived him just before the start of the season.
He then got a deal with the New York Jets, but Davis was waived once again just before the start of the 2016 season. He got a second chance, as the Jets signed him to the practice squad on No. 1 of that year, but was released two weeks later.
Davis finally got a shot with the Dolphins about a week after the Jets cut him, signing him to the practice squad. About eight weeks later, he signed a reserve/future contract with the team, then went out and made the Dolphins outright just before the 2017 season began.
He made his NFL debut in the season opener that year against the Los Angeles Chargers, and started in Week 8 and 9 at left guard, replacing the injured Ja’Wuan Davis.
Davis was named the starting right guard to begin the 2018 season, then earning a three-year, $15 million contract he signed on Sept. 7, 2019.
He was well respected in the locker room, but Davis was one of the lowest-rated tackles in the league by Pro Football Focus.
However, Davis does figure to find a landing spot thanks to his experience and versatility, as was noted by NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero on Twitter.
