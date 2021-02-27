ASOTIN — There was a band and cheerleaders, referees and a chain gang, even some spectators, and although sometimes the 11-on-11 action on the field was disjointed and sloppy, it was still football.
The Asotin Panthers and Davenport Gorillas welcomed the long-awaited high school football season with a physical, if not chaotic, season-opening game Friday at Asotin High School. A late touchdown and key defensive stops sealed the 14-6 win for the Panthers — their first in more than 15 months.
“It’s easy to get upset about not playing very well, then I’ve got to remind myself that they got to play football today, and we weren’t real sure that was going to happen,” Asotin coach Jim Holman said.
The game featured endless mishaps including bad snaps, dropped snaps, fumbles and penalties, allowing the teams to quickly trade favorable field position in a battle of, “who will capitalize on more of their opponent’s mistakes?” Asotin (1-0, 1-0 Class 2B Bi-County) had its chance late in the fourth quarter and took it.
Leading 7-6 with 3:19 remaining in the fourth quarter, the Panthers recovered a fumble on Davenport’s 5-yard line. Three plays later, Jonah Goeckner took a toss to the left, absorbed an oncoming defender and used a second effort to lunge into the end zone. Cameron Clovis’ extra point made it 14-6 with 2:21 on the clock.
The run-centric Gorillas had 2:14 to drive 67 yards. They went minus-3. Zach Thummel made tackles for loss on first and second down to push Davenport back to third-and-16, then, two plays later, Preston Overberg intercepted Evan Gunning’s fourth-down pass to seal the win.
Davenport (0-1, 0-1) lost five fumbles and only ran two plays that gained 10 or more yards.
“I was happy with how we played defensively,” Holman said. “When we needed to make plays, we made plays defensively, for sure.”
The Gorillas’ only touchdown, fittingly, came off a Panthers turnover in the first quarter. Asotin’s Gavin Wood fumbled while trying to advance a snap that sailed over his head on a punt, and Davenport recovered and took it around 40 yards to the Panthers’ 4. Gunning eventually scored on a 2-yard sneak. Asotin blocked the point after.
Jack Gilmore’s 1-yard run and Clovis’ kick gave the Panthers a 7-6 lead early in the second. Asotin started that possession on Davenport’s 4 after — what else — a fumble.
Overberg, who secured Asotin’s win with the late interception, completed 5-of-15 passes at quarterback. They went for 47 yards and one interception. Gilmore led the rushing attack with 48 yards on 20 attempts.
Panthers senior Brayden Barnea, who was a standout in all three phases last season, left the game after he was injured on the third play from scrimmage. He collided head-on with Davenport’s Ethan Douse and was motionless on the field for a half-minute or so before eventually walking off the field. He did not reenter the game and appeared to be favoring his lower back on the sideline.
Holman said Barnea might be able to play in Asotin’s next game this coming Friday at Colfax.
“It was scary. I didn’t know if he was knocked out or what was going on,” Holman said. “From how it looked to the result of it, it’s pretty positive.”
Asotin honored its seven seniors before the game. A tradition that’s normally carried out prior to the final home game of the season, Holman said he didn’t want to take a chance on making it that far given the state of affairs.
“As we learned through this whole thing, we don’t have control over much,” the coach said. “We could control that, so we went for it.”
Davenport 6 0 0 0—6
Asotin 7 0 0 7—14
First Quarter
Davenport — Evan Gunning 2 run (kick blocked).
Second Quarter
Asotin — Jack Gilmore 1 run (Cameron Clovis kick).
Fourth Quarter
Asotin — Jonah Goeckner 4 run (Clovis kick).
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Davenport: Evan Gunning 7-2, Matthew Orvis 7-35, Skyler Henry 10-30, Ethan Douse 8-13, Jayvee Tamayo 3(-14), Team 3-13. Asotin: Jack Gilmore 20-48, Brayden Barnea 2-7, Preston Overberg 8-(-34), Gavin Wood 1-(-15), Cameron Clovis 1-(-3), Justin Boyea 1-(-5), Ty Galles 3-21, Jonah Goeckner 1-4, Team 1-(-1).
PASSING — Davenport: Gunning 0-2-1—0. Asotin: Overberg 5-15-1—47.
RECEIVING — Asotin: Gilmore 2-14, Goeckner 1-15, Josh Epling 2-18.
