The Pac actually heads into November with two top-10 teams. That won’t last long.

NO. 9 UTAH AT WASHINGTON

If the Utes win, their path looks clear to the league title game. At Husky Stadium, though, nothing ever looks clear.

OREGON ST. AT ARIZONA

Turmoil in Tucson, where UA fired two defensive coaches, including ex-Coug safety John Rushing, and named a new DC, a la Wazzu a few weeks ago. And it’s not even a bye week.

NO. 7 OREGON AT USC

The Ducks lead the North by two games. At the Coliseum, even a hint of complacency could doom them.

COLORADO AT UCLA

The Buffs are catching the Bruins at the wrong time and the wrong place.

— Dale Grummert

