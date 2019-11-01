It’s been three years since the Vandals scratched back-to-back league victories. But against an unknown like Cal Poly — and with Sac. St./Weber on — will anyone be there to see it?
Southern Utah atNo. 14 Montana State
At last, my faith in the T-Birds’ resolve has yielded results. Don’t blink, MSU, you got a storm coming ...
Northern Arizonaat Eastern Washington
Well, at least they can still post winning records. Can you believe it? EWU’s been demoted to also-ran status.
Northern Colorado at Idaho State
Those who lose to Idaho are hereby cursed.
Cal Poly at Idaho
The option’s in Petrino’s blood. Vandals are favorites, but this feels like another wacky one in the making.
No. 8 Montana at Portland State
The raucous 4,000 in attendance at Hillsboro will certainly startle these QB-less Griz.
No. 3 Weber State at No. 6 Sacramento State
Just another chance for the Buzz to make fools of us who voted them the league’s preseason No. 11.
— Colton Clark