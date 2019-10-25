As things get real, here are some of today’s prep football games to watch. For expanded versions of these stories — and an item on Grangeville enjoying its bye week — visit lmtribune.com/blogs/prep_sports.
Moscow at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Moscow rushed for more than 280 yards in its previous game and coach Phil Helbling credited the Bears’ offensive line for that. That unit’s composed of Tyler Skinner, Preston Bielenberg, Bennett Marsh, Micah Elliss and Kaden Kiblen.
East valley at Clarkston, 7 p.m.
Clarkston running backs Will Sliger and Eddie Berglund combined for 182 yards rushing last week to help the Bantams clinch a share of the Great Northern League title.
Colfax at Reardan, 7 p.m.
Colfax notched between seven and eight sacks last week, with outside linebacker Anthony Becker registering three to four of those, lineman Jacob Hahn recording two sacks and defensive ends Brandon Lustig and Caden Brown getting one apiece.
Kendrick at Genesee, 7 p.m.
The Tigers’ fastest player, running back Cooper Hewett, recently got medical clearance to play after missing the past six weeks with a strained hamstring. Even so, he’ll sit out this game — he’s too crucial to his team’s state title hopes to risk in a nonleague contest.
Clearwater Valley at Prairie, 7 p.m.
Linebacker Owen Anderson leads Prairie with 52 tackles — but his best play this season on that side of the ball was an interception he grabbed Sept. 13 against Troy. After backpedaling 30 yards, Anderson contorted himself to catch a pass traveling over the back of his head — one-handed.
“He’s probably more of a DB at the college level,” Prairie coach Ryan Hasselstrom said. “But he just has a nose for the ball.”
Salmon River at Council, 7 p.m. PST
Salmon River quarterback Ethan Shepherd went 16-for-16 passing during a two-game span earlier this season — but it’s his ability to run that wreaks havoc for defenses.
Pomeroy at Sunnyside Christian, 7 p.m.
The Pirates have gotten almost 700 yards rushing from quarterback Brandon Bales during their four-game winning streak.
— Byron Edelman