Not much of vital import here. But Cougs at Devils on HBO looks interesting.
Colorado at NO. 13 Oregon (tonight)
The Ducks suddenly look like the team to beat. And nobody’s beating them on this night.
Washington St. at NO. 18 Arizona St.
HBO must see the Cougars as versatile. They’re bad guys this week, good guys next week.
USC at NO. 9 Notre Dame
The Pac-12 needs to win more of these intersectional games. Don’t get your hopes up.
NO. 15 Utah at Oregon St.
The Beavers are better this year. But you might not be able to tell in this one.
Washington at Arizona
The Wildcats’ four consecutive wins don’t make up for their loss to Hawaii.
— Dale Grummert