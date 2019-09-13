Cal and Oregon get at least another week at No. 1: There’s not a single conference game on the schedule.
NO. 20 Washington St. vs. Houston (tonight)
Everyone’s thinking about the Texas reunion of Leach and Holgorsen — except, of course, Leach and Holgorsen.
Air Force at Colorado
They’re only 75 miles apart, yet they haven’t played each other in 45 years.
NO. 24 USC at Brigham Young
Changing coaches between games can light a tempoary spark. Doesn’t work that way with ADs.
Stanford at Central Florida
West-to-east jet lag affects even smart, tough guys.
Arizona St. at Michigan St.
It was the Devils 16-13 in 2018 in Tempe. Don’t expect that at East Lansing.
North Texas at California
Berkeley doesn’t shine to Air Raids anymore.
Cal Poly at Oregon St.
An FCS opponent in Corvallis is just what the Beavers need.
Idaho State at Utah
A bite of cupcake before the Utes’ unsavory visit to USC on Sept. 20.
Hawaii at NO. 23 Washington
The Dawgs will get to bed five hours earlier than this past Saturday.
Oklahoma at UCLA
It’ll be Grapes of Wrath in Westwood and Pasadena.
Texas Tech at Arizona
The Wildcats won’t match the 65 they pinned on Northern Arizona.
Montana at NO. 15 Oregon
If the Ducks struggle here, they’re not out of the woods yet.
— Dale Grummert