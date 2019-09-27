On paper, the game in Seattle is the highlight. But expect something strange to happen elsewhere.
Arizona State
at NO. 15 California (tonight)
The Bears have scored the third-least number of points in the league. But guess who’s the last unbeaten.
NO. 21 USC at No. 17 Washington
The Dawgs view Jacob Eason as the new Sam Darnold. But that notion needs to pass the Trojan council.
Stanford at Oregon St.
At 0-2 in league, the Cardinal can empathize with the Beaver condition.
Washington St. at Utah
Aim for 10 touchdown passes, Anthony Gordon, just to make sure.
UCLA at Arizona
Take the over.
— Dale Grummert