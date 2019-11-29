Four league rivalry games. In fact, there’s no love lost in any of these matchups.
WASHINGTON ST. AT WASHINGTON (today)
Seattle is rough on the Cougars. But so is Pullman snow.
NO. 16 NOTRE DAME AT STANFORD
The Cardinal’s post-Costello existence is about as impressive as Bud Abbott’s.
OREGON STATE AT NO. 14 OREGON
Thanks to ASU, the Beavers can’t even hope to catch the Ducks napping.
COLORADO AT NO. 6 UTAH
You can’t “throw out the records.” This rivalry is too young.
ARIZONA AT ARIZONA ST.
The Wildcats are more consistent. In this case, that’s not a good thing.
CALIFORNIA AT UCLA
Two months ago, Cal was 4-0 and the Bruins were 1-3. A lot has changed since then.
— Dale Grummert