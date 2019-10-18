Two Top 25 matchups in one week. This being the Pac-12, that probably won’t happen again this season.
OREGON ST. AT CALIFORNIA
If the Bears don’t get their act together in this one, it’s not going to happen.
NO. 12 OREGON AT NO. 25 WASHINGTON
Even in the glory years, defense was an afterthought for UO. Now it’s the main reason the Ducks are the only 3-0 team in league.
NO. 17 ARIZONA ST. AT NO. 13 UTAH
The Cougars have played these teams back-to-back and would tell you this: Bet on the Utes.
COLORADO AT WASHINGTON ST.
The featured teams in HBO’s new doc series are 3-0 and favored to make it a slam.
ARIZONA AT USC
The Trojans are far more battle-tested.
— Dale Grummert