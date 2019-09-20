The best game might be the first.
NO. 10 Utah at USC (tonight)
Even at this late date, the best way for an upstart to confirm its cred is to win at the Coliseum.
NO. 23 California at Mississippi
The Bears head east to catch up with Pac-12 exiles Rich Rodriguez and Mike MacIntyre, the coordinators at Ole Miss.
NO. 22 Washington at Brigham Young
BYU should change its nickname for a day. Cougars bring out the best in Dawgs.
NO. 16 Oregon at Stanford
The Trees might not be ready to restore this rivalry to its former luster.
Colorado at NO. 24 Arizona St.
The Sun Devils will be gearing up for HBO.
UCLA at NO. 19 Washington State
See line above.
— Dale Grummert