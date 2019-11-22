The two rivalry games are the headliners.
UCLA AT NO. 23 USC
Clay Helton might not be able to save his job but he can keep Chip Kelly from bowling.
CALIFORNIA AT STANFORD
Cal’s got a chance to win the Big Game for the first time since 2009.
NO. 6 OREGON AT ARIZONA STATE
The Ducks are trying to become the first Pac-12 team to run the table. This game won’t get in their way.
OREGON ST. AT WASHINGTON ST.
If the Cougars could pay fans to attend this game, they would.
NO. 7 UTAH AT ARIZONA
The Utes can’t afford complacency. They actually haven’t clinched the South title yet.
WASHINGTON AT COLORADO
Strange to think the Huskies have only one more conference win than the bashed-up Buffs.
— Dale Grummert