The Utes and Ducks continue on their collision course to the league title game.

STANFORD AT WASHINGTON ST.

These days, the Christian McCaffrey-type is playing for the Cougars.

ARIZONA ST. AT OREGON ST.

The Devils’ inconsistent D is key against the Beavs’ inconsistent O.

UCLA AT NO. 7 UTAH

The Bruins are coming of age. But they might revert to early childhood against this team.

ARIZONA AT NO. 6 OREGON

Worst vs. first.

USC AT CALIFORNIA

Warning to Cal: The league’s “other” Air Raid actually runs the ball once in a while.

— Dale Grummert

Recommended for you