The Utes and Ducks continue on their collision course to the league title game.
STANFORD AT WASHINGTON ST.
These days, the Christian McCaffrey-type is playing for the Cougars.
ARIZONA ST. AT OREGON ST.
The Devils’ inconsistent D is key against the Beavs’ inconsistent O.
UCLA AT NO. 7 UTAH
The Bruins are coming of age. But they might revert to early childhood against this team.
ARIZONA AT NO. 6 OREGON
Worst vs. first.
USC AT CALIFORNIA
Warning to Cal: The league’s “other” Air Raid actually runs the ball once in a while.
— Dale Grummert